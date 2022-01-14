Indiana’s COVID case count sets record at more than 16,000





Indiana once again surpassed its record for new daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, adding 16,563 new cases to the official count. All but 40 of the new cases were confirmed on Wednesday. Thursday’s daily update, which came after the end of the business day due to a technology glitch, also added 75 deaths to the tally. Indiana has now recorded a total of 19,393 deaths and more than 1.4 million cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. A slight ray of hope in Thursday’s update: the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, which hit a record high Tuesday fell slightly from that high of 3,488 to 3,451. ‘Everyone is so tired’:Inside IU Health Methodist as it is overwhelmed with COVID patients Thursday’s update also painted a picture of how quickly the omicron variant can spread through a population. As of mid-December, omicron was a response for less than 20% of cases in the state. Two weeks later, the most recent date for which data is available, it had caused more than 82% of cases. Although omicron is thought to cause less severe disease than some of its predecessors, it is also able to evade the vaccine more successfully. “An Extraordinary Disturbance”:Hoosiers struggle as COVID closes schools and businesses Just over 4% of all fully vaccinated people have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19, states say vaccine dashboard. However, those who are vaccinated are much less likely to require hospitalization and die than those who are not vaccinated. According to the most recent state data, at the end of December, the unvaccinated population had more than 267 cases per 100,000 population while the case rate for the vaccinated population was just under 62 cases per 100,000 population. . Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at[email protected] Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter: @srudavsky.

