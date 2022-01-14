He came, he surprised and he made a huge impression. That might just be the way to describe the streak of super hits from Pushpa (Hindi) which has now completed four weeks at the box office. The movie got stronger and stronger for the first three weeks and made everyone sit up and notice the kind of euphoria it generated on the unique screens. The trend might well have continued into the fourth week as well, but theaters started to close again and so there was a sudden drop in attendance in the fourth week.

Nonetheless, the movie has already racked up Rs. 84 crores* and today, the collections are expected to look like something of a revival again due to the festive season. In fact, one wonders how high the jump for the movie would have been had things been normal, as it could well have been a four-day long weekend, thanks to the festive season that had started yesterday. Only the four-day collections would have comfortably taken the film beyond rupees. 100 crore mark.

However, that won’t happen now and while the movie is going through Rs. 90 crore milestone that would be it. Yet, rest assured, as Allu Arjun’s starring sequel is released, the film will take on a stellar Southern and Hindi language opening and guarantee an instant hit.

*Estimates. Final figures expected

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

