Entertainment
Alec Baldwin hands over his cell phone in the ‘Rust’ shooting investigation
Alec Baldwin has handed over his cell phone so it can be searched for in connection with the criminal investigation into the fatal Rust shooting.
On Friday morning, the star and producer of the low-budget western who fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21 provided her cellphone to sheriff’s deputies in New York, according to the county sheriff’s spokesperson. Santa Fe Juan Rios and Baldwin’s attorney.
Suffolk County New York Sheriffs Investigators will review the contents of Baldwin’s phone for text messages, emails, photos or other data that may be relevant to the Santa Fe County Sheriffs investigation in New Mexico on the accidental shooting, Rios said.
Once that data is pulled from the phone, they will provide it to us, Rios said.
As recently as Thursday, sheriff’s investigators expressed frustration over the delay in obtaining Baldwin’s cellphone.
New Mexico First Judicial Dist. Atti. Mary Carmack-Altwies, Santa Fe County’s senior law enforcement officer overseeing the case, stepped in to lead negotiations with Baldwin and his Los Angeles attorney, Aaron Dyer, to allow the looking for Baldwin’s phone.
The process was complicated because Baldwin did not provide his phone voluntarily, according to an affidavit for the search warrant.
Additionally, the actor had moved back to New York, where he has a home in the Hamptons, and New Mexico authorities seemed powerless to force him to return the phone.
Alec voluntarily provided his phone to authorities this morning so they could complete their investigation, Dyer said in a statement.
On December 16, Santa Fe County Magistrate Judge David Segura authorized a search warrant allowing local law enforcement to search Baldwin’s iPhone for evidence that may prove valuable to their investigation. on the fatal shooting that also injured director Joel Souza.
The search warrant issued by Segura was only enforceable in New Mexico, according to local attorneys, leading to the behind-the-scenes effort to craft a consent agreement. Because of these jurisdictional issues, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office was brought into the negotiations.
The various parties have reached an agreement on what data can be extracted from the phone, Rios said.
Baldwin’s delay in handing over the cellphone fueled further controversy surrounding his role in the tragedy.
Last weekend, Baldwin posted a video on Instagram denying he was trying to obstruct the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or requests or search warrants regarding my phone, i.e.[expletive], that’s a lie, Baldwin said in the video from his car.
It is a process by which one state makes a request to another state. Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, give me your phone, give me this, give me that. They can’t do that, Baldwin said in the video. They have to go through the state you live in. It is a process that takes time.
Dyer played down suggestions that Baldwin’s cellphone provided tantalizing evidence.
This case is not about his phone, and there is no answer on his phone. Alec did nothing wrong, the attorney said. Clearly he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident happened. The real question that needs to be answered is how the live rounds got to the set in the first place.
Earlier this week, 24-year-old gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed sued New Mexico arms supplier Seth Kenney alleging he supplied a misidentified ammunition box containing live ammunition to the together. Kenney denied providing live ammunition to the set.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2022-01-14/alec-baldwin-turns-over-cell-phone-rust-shooting-investigation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]