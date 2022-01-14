Comedies, tribute to Elton John, auditions

The weekend starts off with a bang with two comedies opening on Friday.

The Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg opens the community theater premiere of Yes, Virginia Friday. The two-man show is a heartfelt comedy as the lives of an employer and employee take on new meaning.

The laughs continue to pour in during the opening of Useless Stuffing Friday at the IceHouse Theater in Mount Dora when a police surveillance turns into mass confusion and laughter.

Also on stage this week are an Elton John tribute show, a Happy Days reunion as Donny Most and Misty Rowe sing 1950s songs and The Mother Goose Murders dinner show in Tavares.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s live performances.

Yes, Virginia

Players from Melon Patch in Leesburg present the debut of Yes, Virginia’s Community Theater, which opens Friday and plays until January 30.

The play takes place on New Year’s Eve when the longtime housekeeper, who had been laid off months earlier, shows up for work not remembering that she was no longer employed. She said she was hurt and the employer and employee discover they have an incredible friendship and the relationship takes on new relevance.

Author Stan Zimmerman said the play is loosely based on an experience he had with his mother when she was in the early stages of dementia and they were trying to get her into assisted living. Her mother suggested that they employ their black housekeeper to live with her, not realizing that the housekeeper had died years ago.

I’ve been able to process life through my work and I’m very lucky to be able to do that and earn a living at the same time, Zimmerman said.

It’s a mix of comedy and real-life subjects, he added. Ultimately, you want it to be funny and tell a story. It’s very heartfelt and moving. I can’t wait for the people of Leesburg to experience this room and these two women, it’s like you’re in the living room with them.

In the play, Virginia is played by Ze Carter and Denise is played by Nancy Sievert.

Details about melonpatchplayers.org.

useless stuffing

His hilarity onstage in the IceHouse Theaters production Useless Stuffing which opens Friday and plays through February 6 at Mount Dora.

In the play, two rookie cops set up surveillance at a cheap motel to trap a small-town mayor who embezzles funds in his videotaped guilty acts. When the camera picks up a bit of unrehearsed handkerchiefs and a crazed kilt-wearing, bagpipe-wielding hitman stumbles into the fray and comedic pandemonium is unleashed.

Details: icehousetheatre.com.

Together Again: A Happy Days Reunion

Donny Most, beloved star of the long-running television series Happy Days and Misty Rowe of Hee Haw and Happy Days are together again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Performing Arts in Clermont. Singing the songs of Sinatra, Bobby Darin and more, Most and Rowe keep you coming back for more with their incredible vocals and showmanship.

Tickets are $20 to $32 at clermontperformingarts.com.

Im Still Standing Tribute Show

Dwight Icenhower performs a tribute to Elton John, Im Still Standing, Friday at 7 p.m. at the Living Dram Theater in Eustis.

Tickets are $17-20 on livingdramatheatre.com.

The Murder of Mother Goose

Join a cast of Mother Goose characters for a murder mystery dinner and show at Fish Camp Restaurant in Tavares at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are $42 at somethingnewstudiofl.com.

Hearings

melon patch

Chess auditions are at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg. The dates of the shows are from March 18 to April 3.

Details about melonpatchplayers.org.

Upcoming Attractions

Don’t misbehave

The Bay Street Players present the three-time Tony Award-winning musical revue, Aint Misbehavin, which plays January 20-30.

Aint Misbehavin is one of the most dynamic musical revues of all time with classic Fats Waller songs exemplary of the so-called Harlem Renaissance, said Bay Street artistic director Carlos Francisco Asse. It’s a crowd pleaser that’s so much fun. You will clap and jump out of your seat.

For tickets and information, go to eustisstatetheatre.org.