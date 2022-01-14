Entertainment
Comedies, tribute to Elton John, auditions
The weekend starts off with a bang with two comedies opening on Friday.
The Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg opens the community theater premiere of Yes, Virginia Friday. The two-man show is a heartfelt comedy as the lives of an employer and employee take on new meaning.
The laughs continue to pour in during the opening of Useless Stuffing Friday at the IceHouse Theater in Mount Dora when a police surveillance turns into mass confusion and laughter.
Also on stage this week are an Elton John tribute show, a Happy Days reunion as Donny Most and Misty Rowe sing 1950s songs and The Mother Goose Murders dinner show in Tavares.
More theatrical news:On Stage: The Regional Premiere of “Yes, Virginia” Explores True Friendship
In the news this week:COVID-19 in Lake, Sumter: Cases rise in schools and community amid omicron surge
Here’s a look at this weekend’s live performances.
Yes, Virginia
Players from Melon Patch in Leesburg present the debut of Yes, Virginia’s Community Theater, which opens Friday and plays until January 30.
The play takes place on New Year’s Eve when the longtime housekeeper, who had been laid off months earlier, shows up for work not remembering that she was no longer employed. She said she was hurt and the employer and employee discover they have an incredible friendship and the relationship takes on new relevance.
Author Stan Zimmerman said the play is loosely based on an experience he had with his mother when she was in the early stages of dementia and they were trying to get her into assisted living. Her mother suggested that they employ their black housekeeper to live with her, not realizing that the housekeeper had died years ago.
I’ve been able to process life through my work and I’m very lucky to be able to do that and earn a living at the same time, Zimmerman said.
It’s a mix of comedy and real-life subjects, he added. Ultimately, you want it to be funny and tell a story. It’s very heartfelt and moving. I can’t wait for the people of Leesburg to experience this room and these two women, it’s like you’re in the living room with them.
In the play, Virginia is played by Ze Carter and Denise is played by Nancy Sievert.
Details about melonpatchplayers.org.
useless stuffing
His hilarity onstage in the IceHouse Theaters production Useless Stuffing which opens Friday and plays through February 6 at Mount Dora.
In the play, two rookie cops set up surveillance at a cheap motel to trap a small-town mayor who embezzles funds in his videotaped guilty acts. When the camera picks up a bit of unrehearsed handkerchiefs and a crazed kilt-wearing, bagpipe-wielding hitman stumbles into the fray and comedic pandemonium is unleashed.
Details: icehousetheatre.com.
Together Again: A Happy Days Reunion
Donny Most, beloved star of the long-running television series Happy Days and Misty Rowe of Hee Haw and Happy Days are together again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Center for the Performing Arts in Clermont. Singing the songs of Sinatra, Bobby Darin and more, Most and Rowe keep you coming back for more with their incredible vocals and showmanship.
Tickets are $20 to $32 at clermontperformingarts.com.
Im Still Standing Tribute Show
Dwight Icenhower performs a tribute to Elton John, Im Still Standing, Friday at 7 p.m. at the Living Dram Theater in Eustis.
Tickets are $17-20 on livingdramatheatre.com.
The Murder of Mother Goose
Join a cast of Mother Goose characters for a murder mystery dinner and show at Fish Camp Restaurant in Tavares at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets are $42 at somethingnewstudiofl.com.
Hearings
melon patch
Chess auditions are at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg. The dates of the shows are from March 18 to April 3.
Details about melonpatchplayers.org.
Upcoming Attractions
Don’t misbehave
The Bay Street Players present the three-time Tony Award-winning musical revue, Aint Misbehavin, which plays January 20-30.
Aint Misbehavin is one of the most dynamic musical revues of all time with classic Fats Waller songs exemplary of the so-called Harlem Renaissance, said Bay Street artistic director Carlos Francisco Asse. It’s a crowd pleaser that’s so much fun. You will clap and jump out of your seat.
For tickets and information, go to eustisstatetheatre.org.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailycommercial.com/story/entertainment/theater/2022/01/12/stage-lake-county-comedies-elton-john-tribute-auditions/9168518002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]