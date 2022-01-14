Sukumar is flying high with the success of his latest film Pushpa. The way the movie earns a lot of money in Hindi surprised everyone.

Sukumar is very happy and revealed that Bollywood star Akshay Kumar called him directly and asked Sukumar to do a movie with him soon.

Sukumar said he is very excited about the call and will surely make a movie with Akshay Kumar in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar liked Pushpa and also tweeted the same to Allu Arjun.

