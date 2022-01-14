Michael York Lists West Hollywood Home – DIRT





Movie buffs and viewers born before 1970 are probably familiar with his reputation, although many TikTokers and YouTubers are probably thinking, “Who is this?” Michael York anyone?” Well, in short, kids, he’s an icon, a legendary English actor whose many accolades span stage, TV and film. Early in his illustrious pre-social media career, the skilled actor portrayed Tybalt in Franco Zeffirelli’s lauded 1968 adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” More than 70 film and television roles followed, including that of Brian Robert, Sally Bowles’ bisexual love interest of Liza Minnelli in the 1972 film rendition of “Cabaret,” truly the only version that ever needs to be made. York then starred in the 1976 sci-fi film “Logan’s Run” and, more recently, as Basil Exposition in the hit “Austin Powers” film franchise. For years he’d occasionally appeared on ‘The Simpsons’, most recently in 2020, but since announcing in 2013 that he had a rare condition called amyloidosis, he kept a low professional profile. Since 1976, York and his wife of over 50 years, celebrated photographer and photojournalist pat york, have made their home in West Hollywood, just above the Sunset Strip. After decades in residence, however, they decided to sell, listing the place with Linda May and Guy Levy from Properties of Linda May at Hilton & Hyland. Built in the late 1940s at the end of a winding cul-de-sac, sequestered behind iron gates amid clouds of mature foliage, the existing residence, with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms on 4,235 square feet, looks like a low-rise version of a sprawling Hollywood Regency pavilion. Marketing materials don’t include interior images, though listing descriptions reveal a slew of highlights: carved wood entry doors with period hardware; a fireplace surmounted by a skylight; a living room with a Texas limestone fireplace, bar and glass walls; a library with skylights and custom shelving; a dining room with an old stone fireplace imported from Paris. “Pat and I have spent our happy, maturing years at this enchanting property, just as Los Angeles itself has grown into a world-class city with significant architecture and facilities,” Mr. York told Dirt, while Ms. York recalled, “We entertained both sit-down dinners for ten or large afternoon teas where a French chef would assist us on our return serving a varied and delicious choice of food and tea and alcohol.” Their guests, a who’s who of actors from politics, the entertainment industry and the art world, included Mary and Irving Lazar, Edie and Eli Broad, Sir John Gielgud, Steve Martin, the former Prime Minister of England John Major, when he was in town, David Hockney and John Baldessari, Christopher Isherwood, Tennessee Williams and, when he was in town, Franco Zeffirelli. The listings also mention a chef’s kitchen and two guest bedrooms, each with outdoor access and one with a “library retreat”, as well as a master bedroom which offers two walk-in closets and a “spa bath with individual marble showers”. Outside, there’s an enclosed playground and two-car garage, a tiled pool, and what listings accurately describe as “breathtaking views.” Notice to real estate developers and investors: the offer includes two adjoining plots, which offer interesting options. The house is built on the larger double lot of approximately 17,650 square feet, while a second parcel of approximately 10,500 square feet can be incorporated into the existing estate or developed separately. Spanning over 28,100 combined square feet, the plots are sold together.

