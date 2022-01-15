Govinda’s ruthless trolling tackled by Krushna Abhishek and it proves why he will always be there for his mom Chichi





Ever since Govinda set foot in the Bollywood industry, the superstar has been entertaining his fans with his unique dance moves and acting style. Although the star has been away from the big screen for a while, to connect with his fans, the actor launched his YouTube channel called Govinda Royalles last year where he shared 3 music videos and the latest titled Hello is released a few days ago for whose partner actor was brutally trolled. Reacting to the critics, find out what his nephew, Krushna Abhishek has to say. The two have been at odds for quite some time now due to their past differences. Although the two actors try to keep quiet, but their wives, Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja are still seen fucking each other. In an interview with Bollywood Life, actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek reacts to Govinda being trolled for his latest music video, Hello, he said: “For me, he will always be the #1 hero” Govinda has been in the industry for so long and has delivered the most successes during her incredible career. Dragging such a megastar doesn’t seem too fair to his talent. And with such a positive reaction from Krushna Abhishek, it shows how much respect and love the comedian has for his mom Chichi. Announcing the release of the third music video, Hello, the actor wrote, Hi guys, My third song HELLO has been released on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. Hope you all like it! Before releasing the latest track, Govinda has already shared two songs titled Tip Tip Paani Barsa and Chasma Chadha Ke. Just like the previous two clips, the third song is also directed by the actor himself and features Nisha Sharma as the female lead. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information. Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan saved Mita Vashisht’s life from falling off a cliff and she said Haddiyaan Toot Jaati, Mar Jaati Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

