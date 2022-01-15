Letitia Wright resumes filming in Atlanta – The Hollywood Reporter





After several setbacks, including a major on-set injury and COVID-19 infections, Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally restarting production, with star Letitia Wright healed and back in Atlanta ready to reprise her role as fan-favorite character Shuri. Production was originally scheduled to restart last Monday, but was delayed thanks to several cast and crew, including Lupita Nyong’o, who tested positive for COVID-19. Filming is due to resume in Atlanta next week in the Ryan Coogler-directed pic for a period of about four weeks, the sources say. Last August, Wright was injured while filming a sequence involving a stunt on location in Boston. Production was then halted at the end of November after the wakanda forever The team filmed as much as they could without Wright, as they continued to heal from their home in London. Eyes were on Wright, a British citizen, because she had expressed COVID vaccine sentiment. The CDC late last year put in place rules requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizen air travelers in the United States to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of their vaccination status before boarding a plane. airplane. Without commenting on his vaccinated status, multiple sources say those issues have been resolved. Wright’s agent also did not comment, saying only The Hollywood Reporter, “She always intended to come back but just needed to wait until she was fully recovered.” Separately, sources say Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, negotiated a big raise for his return to Black Panther, due to what is described as an expanded role in the Panther mythos. What this extension looks like is unclear. Marvel had no comment. Insiders say the reboot shouldn’t impact the film’s release date, which is currently November 11, 2022. It had already been moved once before, from July 8, 2022. wakanda forever has come a rocky road so far. Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020, with Marvel and the filmmakers having to redesign the project without the beloved actor. Wright, who rose to stardom in 2018 through her work as Black Panther T’Challa’s sister Shuri, was elevated to lead the sequel. It’s unclear if this elevated status continues beyond this sequel in future Disney+ movies or series. wakanda forever is one of three Marvel movies slated for release this year, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) and Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8). Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Coming Home, which was released by Sony last month, has surpassed $1.54 billion worldwide. Coogler and Marvel are also developing a Disney+ spinoff set in the fictional land of Wakanda that will star actor Danai Gurira. —Kim Masters, Alex Ritman and Scott Feinberg contributed reporting.

