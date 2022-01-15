‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter





Boba Fett’s Book Stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen weighed in on some of the show’s very modest controversies during their virtual Television Critics Association press panel on Friday. First, the duo were asked about Disney+ reviews star wars the show’s handling of its Tusken Raider characters. In the first three episodes, a tribe of desert warriors taught Boba Fett (Morrison) their ways. The tribe was then brutally killed and Fett solemnly burned their bodies. The Raiders were portrayed as simple-minded brutes in the star wars movies, and both The Mandalorian and Boba Fett’s Book were praised for treating the native characters more humanely. But their deaths sparked backlash online. “[Their portrayal] was better than it was [in the films]”, said Morrison. “Then I read [in the script that] we were throwing corpses right on the fire and I was like, ‘Oh wait, we need to put some ceremony in there.’ But they’re the Tatooine Sands Natives, and I was creating a bit more history about their own culture – and I was drawing from my own culture, in a way, in terms of ceremonies and warrior preparation and preparation of a weapon. And Boba has never known a real family before – with young Tuskens and old Tuskens – and the protection of their land. Wen added, “We knew so little about the Tuskens, and [the show] really gave them an amazing story. … I thought all of those things really enrich who the Tuskens are, … and [setting the bodies on fire] was part of star wars, with A new hope, whether it was the Jawas, when they were attacked, there is this ceremonial desire on Tatooine to burn the bodies instead of leaving them lying out in the open in the desert. Another issue raised by a reviewer was episode three instantly notorious biker gang which some fans compare to Power Rangers. In the episode, a group of Tatooine street kids (including yellow jackets star Sophie Thatcher) helps Boba Fett ride colorful and shiny Vespa-like flying scooters. Tusken Warrior (Joanna Bennett), Tusken Chieftain (Xavier Jimenez), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Tusken Kid in Lucasfilm’s The Boba Fett Book.

Disney+. /Lucasfilm Ltd. Asked about the bikers, Morrison replied: “Some of these things are out of our control. We cannot say as interpreters: “We don’t want to work with these people, it’s not enough. … They brought a lot of color, I thought … they were awesome, hard working. Again, Wen helpfully pointed out some star wars the story, noting: “It’s a real homage to the things [creator] George Lucas has always loved – whether Mods in the 60s or [Lucas’ hot rod film] american graffiti. At the same time, it lends itself to learning more about Tatooine. And Sophie was a lovely human being, and I really enjoyed getting to know her. Previously, showrunner Robert Rodriguez teased there might be some non-controversialstar wars-ian elements of color in the series, noting that fans would “know it when they see it”. Wen was also asked about being an action hero at the age of 58. “I love portraying older, strong women,” she said. “I have a certain skill set – whether it’s martial arts or kickboxing or learning stunts. But in the past, when a woman reached 40, she was put out to pasture. I’m way beyond that now, and it’s great that I can still continue to do that. I feel very privileged and honored, and I am living my dream of being in a star wars project. I’ll kick ass for as long as I can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/book-of-boba-fett-controversy-biker-gang-1235075410/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos