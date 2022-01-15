Last Of Us’ Troy Baker got endlessly dabbled in a new NFT program

Picture: Naughty Dog / Sony

Troy Baker, best known as the voice behind The Last of Us Part IIJoel Miller, got into trouble overnight when he announced his support for a new NFT venture around monetizing artists’ voice work. You can hate. Or you can create. What is that ? he remotely tweeted. It didn’t take long for fans to make up their minds.

I’m partnering with VoiceverseNFT to explore ways in which together we could bring new tools to new creators to create new things, and empower everyone to own and invest in the IPs they create, Bakerwhos voiced dozens of video game characters from Final Fantasy XIIIs Snow at fortniteAgent Joneswritten overnight. We all have a story to tell.

And the internet had a new ratio tweet.

You always have a choice to back out of this now, rather than be deeply, truly humbled when you think about it a few years from now, replied Jacob Geller, video game essayist on YouTube.

Baker tried to backtrack on the tone of his tweet by a tracking thread, but made no mention of whether he was actually backing down from the project. The hate/creation part could have been a bit antagonistic, he wrote.

So what is this new blockchain-based system being backed by Baker? Voiceversecomes as a 2nd generation NFT built with high-level AI and utility that gives you the ownership of a unique voice in the metaverse. The idea is that an artist creates a recording, someone buys it, and then someone can use it for in-game chats, Zoom calls, YouTube and Tiktok, etc. A seven-the partial plan begins with artists adding their voices to the project this month, and ends in the future with plans to partner with all your favorite crypto games and communities to make your Voice NFTs truly the voice of the Metaverse! Clearly something worth destroying the environment.

Why is this different from the NFT-as-a-glorified-JPEG scam that everyone has spent the last year collectively groaning about? Voice NFTs offer intrinsic utility in addition to a fantastic community, the project claims. You cannot right-click either. These simple explanations raise even more questions than they answer. At this point, it’s extremely difficult to know how much access you have to a person’s voice, thanks to the ambiguous wording of Voiceverse.the website.

And then there is the matter of salary. Original artists will receive royalties based on the increasing or decreasing value of their NFT, but that doesn’t go into more detail. Either way, I can bet you 100% that Baker isn’t giving any of his own meaningful voice work to exploit and manipulate, but the undoubtedly soon-to-be-extinct Voice NFT metaverse deems it appropriate.

Some other celebrities who have spoken out in favor of one crypto racket or another have quickly pivoted in the face of the backlash. Home improvement co-star Richard Karn recently revealed he was ditching NFTs based on the 90s sitcom, then quickly bailed out after thinking about it for a long time.

Will Baker do the same? It’s hard to say. The voice of Bioshock Infinites Booker DeWitt is used to double down on stupid stuff. In 2016, he tried to convince the Washington Post to delete its negative Uncharted 4 review of Metacriticism. And when former Kotaku editor Jason Schreier tweeted that games should be shorter, Baker responded with an excerpt of 100 words from a speech by Theodore Roosevelt on how the critics are idiots. Maybe now someone can turn around this speech in one of Bakers Voice’s NFTs.