‘Yellow Vests’ star Christina Ricci talks about women in Hollywood

Having worked in the entertainment industry since childhood, when she appeared in the film Cher-Winona Ryder Sirens and in The Addams Family Like Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci noticed things are changing for women.

“We’re very aware that we’re playing more and more interesting characters because of the times we’re in,” Ricci, now 41, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview, published on Friday, about his new Showtime series, yellow jackets. “[The cast has] discussed how things have changed just in terms of being an actress what you’re allowed to ask for yourself. A lot of young girls on this show are quite capable of standing up for themselves and saying, “No, I won’t do that.” I don’t want to do this. I don’t like the way I’m treated. And to witness that, having been their age on film sets, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing. So are we all allowed to do this? It’s so fun to not be hampered by all the traditional requirements that there used to be for female characters… in terms of what you’re allowed to express as an actress that wouldn’t throw you into the realm of “difficult”.

Actress Christina Ricci says women’s roles are changing. (Photo: François Durand for Dior/Getty Images)

Ricci herself has been described this way because she avoided many traditional roles and tropes, opting instead to play more complicated characters, such as Dedee in 1998. The opposite of sex and Rae in black snake moan eight years later. Yet when asked, she said she never considered leaving the profession.

“I’ve done this my whole life, so I’m really not going to do anything else. I’ve always felt that way,” Ricci said. “But there was definitely a period where I didn’t fit in with everything that was being done. I was constantly being asked where I should go to audition for romantic comedies and the things that were available for actresses. of my age bracket, and I didn’t fit any of them because, I don’t know, I’m just another kind of actress. It was a very difficult time. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the presence of mind so young women have right now. I tried very hard to change myself and make myself so that I could fit into those kinds of roles and movies, and it never worked.

Christina Ricci’s first film dates from the 1990s Mermaids, which starred Cher. (Photo: Orion/courtesy Everett Collection)

She noted that her character on the show, which is about a women’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the desert on their way to a tournament, forcing them to survive in the desert, has a lot of rage inside her that she is unable to show. . It’s not unlike what Ricci remembers reading about women of the past.

“When I was a teenager, I read biographies of famous women, and they always seemed to have these mental breakdowns and they had to go to an insane asylum,” she said. “I was obsessed with it as a kid. Like, ‘Wow, it’s really crazy that women go crazy all the time!’ That’s what I thought. As I got older, I was like, ‘Oh, no, she was just having a normal reaction to her life, but she wasn’t allowed to express her rage, she didn’t have the right to express one’s unhappiness.'”

One of Ricci’s co-stars is Juliette Lewis, another actress who started her career as a child star. She talked about the new show here: