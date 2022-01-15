Entertainment
‘Yellow Vests’ star Christina Ricci talks about women in Hollywood
Having worked in the entertainment industry since childhood, when she appeared in the film Cher-Winona Ryder Sirens and in The Addams Family Like Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci noticed things are changing for women.
“We’re very aware that we’re playing more and more interesting characters because of the times we’re in,” Ricci, now 41, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview, published on Friday, about his new Showtime series, yellow jackets. “[The cast has] discussed how things have changed just in terms of being an actress what you’re allowed to ask for yourself. A lot of young girls on this show are quite capable of standing up for themselves and saying, “No, I won’t do that.” I don’t want to do this. I don’t like the way I’m treated. And to witness that, having been their age on film sets, it was kind of like, ‘Oh, my God, this is amazing. So are we all allowed to do this? It’s so fun to not be hampered by all the traditional requirements that there used to be for female characters… in terms of what you’re allowed to express as an actress that wouldn’t throw you into the realm of “difficult”.
Ricci herself has been described this way because she avoided many traditional roles and tropes, opting instead to play more complicated characters, such as Dedee in 1998. The opposite of sex and Rae in black snake moan eight years later. Yet when asked, she said she never considered leaving the profession.
“I’ve done this my whole life, so I’m really not going to do anything else. I’ve always felt that way,” Ricci said. “But there was definitely a period where I didn’t fit in with everything that was being done. I was constantly being asked where I should go to audition for romantic comedies and the things that were available for actresses. of my age bracket, and I didn’t fit any of them because, I don’t know, I’m just another kind of actress. It was a very difficult time. Unfortunately, I didn’t have the presence of mind so young women have right now. I tried very hard to change myself and make myself so that I could fit into those kinds of roles and movies, and it never worked.
She noted that her character on the show, which is about a women’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the desert on their way to a tournament, forcing them to survive in the desert, has a lot of rage inside her that she is unable to show. . It’s not unlike what Ricci remembers reading about women of the past.
“When I was a teenager, I read biographies of famous women, and they always seemed to have these mental breakdowns and they had to go to an insane asylum,” she said. “I was obsessed with it as a kid. Like, ‘Wow, it’s really crazy that women go crazy all the time!’ That’s what I thought. As I got older, I was like, ‘Oh, no, she was just having a normal reaction to her life, but she wasn’t allowed to express her rage, she didn’t have the right to express one’s unhappiness.'”
One of Ricci’s co-stars is Juliette Lewis, another actress who started her career as a child star. She talked about the new show here:
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/christina-ricci-women-in-hollywood-190627391.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]