MLK Day Finally Arrives As A Paid Day Off For Most Hollywood Workers – Deadline





On Monday, most Hollywood workers will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday for the first time. MLK Day, celebrated on the third Monday in January, has been a national holiday since 1986, but until now it was not a paid day off for many in the industry. This is still not provided for in most major union collective agreements. The IATSE, which represents some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers, won MLK Day as paid leave in its new film and television contract, which was ratified in November. IATSE President Matt Loeb said, “IATSE has led other entertainment industry unions and guilds in adding Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a holiday in its contract – an achievement that , we hope, will be recognized by the entire industry.” Mega

And just in time for the holidays, the Directors Guild of America said this week that it was “proud to announce the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to the list of paid holidays in the Basic Agreement and the independent live and tape television agreement (for primetime drama makers and all associated directors and managers) – effective this holiday on January 17, 2022.” The guild noted that the day MLK “was previously added as a holiday in the National Trade Agreement and some network news and sports agreements.” SAG-AFTRA does not have it in its basic Film and TV contract, but it is recognized as paid time off in its Netflix deal, voice acting deal, interactive media deal (video games/AR/ VR) and most newscast contracts. The WGA Film and Television contract, which covers almost all of the work done by WGA West members, does not address paid time off because the salary is for a script, or weekly, or for an episode. And now that IATSE has won MLK Day as a paid holiday, Hollywood Teamsters Local 399, which will resume contract negotiations next week with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, will also receive it. . His current contract states that “Martin Luther King Day will be added as a holiday if the producers agree to negotiate with the Directors Guild of America, SAG-AFTRA or IATSE (in negotiations for Producer-IATSE Basic and West Coast Studio Agreements premises) to be added as an additional holiday.” Members of Local 399 and other unions will participate in the MLK Kingdom Day Parade on Monday in downtown Los Angeles, where it kicks off at 11 a.m., appropriately, on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. of this year’s parade is “Healing America”. On its website, Local 399 urges everyone to “join us this year’s MLK Day Kingdom Day Parade, where we will march through the streets together to the sound of ‘Happy King Day’ while celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the work of #HollywoodTeamsters4MLKDay in the fight to recognize this important holiday in our television and feature agreements. Born on January 15, 1929, King was assassinated on April 4, 1968 in Memphis after joining sanitation strikers in their call for better wages and working conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2022/01/mlk-day-hollywood-workers-paid-day-off-first-time-1234913197/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos