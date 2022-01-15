



Lohri Celebration Sonu Sood Remembering childhood by singing Sundar Mundariye Bollywood actor celebrated Lohri like this watch video | Celebrating Lohri: Remembering childhood singing “Sundar Mundariye”, said Sonu Sood, celebrated Lohri like this; watch the video

bollywood actor sonu sood Sonu Sood Lohri Celebration 2022: Lohri was celebrated nationwide. In such a situation, where was the Bollywood world going to be behind. On social media, many celebrities shared photos and videos of Lohri’s celebrations with fans. Shilpa Shetty (Shilpa Shetty) to actress Kajol (Kajol) also informed on her Instagram how she was Lohri (Happy Lohri 2022) celebrating the festival. So there, movie actor Sonu Sood (Sonu Sood) celebrated Lohri in a very typical style. Sonu Sood during this ‘Sundar Mundariye’ (Sundar Mundariye) also seemed to sing. Sonu Sood shared a post from his Instagram. In the video, Sonu was seen celebrating Lohri with his loved ones in Punjabi style. Sonu Sood was seen speaking Punjabi, celebrated Lohri with loved ones like this In the video, Sonu Sood speaks only in Punjabi. Not only that, he is also seen singing popular folk songs in Punjabi. Recalling his childhood, Sonu Sood says in the video, “A lot of people know that in childhood, when we would go to celebrate Lohri, we used to sing – O Bibi De Lohri Teri Jeeve Jodi.” In the video, Sonu stops everyone again and asks Amma to sing, Amma then responds to Sonu in the song. Then Sonu Sood joins the party and sings – ‘Sundar Mundariye Tera Kaun Vichara, Dulla Bhatti Wala, Ho, Dulle Ne Dhee Biyahi, Ho, Ser Sugar Pai, Ho, Kudi Da Lal Pataka..’ Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan also congratulated Seeing this video, fans are praising Sonu and saying he is walking around with his culture in his heart. On this special occasion, from superstar Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan also shared messages on the occasion of Lohri. Akshay Kumar wrote – ‘Sesame seeds found in sweet jaggery… Uri kite and flowery heart’ May this Makar Sankranti bring much happiness and hope in your life. Just hold on to the thread of faith. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared an animated video of Lohri. With the legend Happy Lohri filled with peace, comfort and security. Apart from this, Shilpa Shetty also wished Lohri while doing Bhangra to the fans. While there, Kajol also posted a photo with her family and congratulated fans on Lohri. Also read: Priyanka Chopra Baby Plan: Do you know what Priyanka thinks about baby planning? I said- I have to spend time with my family now and I

