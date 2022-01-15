Terry Teachout, art critic with a wide range, dies at 65

Terry Teachout, a cultural critic who, in his columns for the Wall Street Journal, Daily News and other publications, has put his global intelligence to work on Broadway, ballet, bluegrass and virtually every art form intermediaries, died Thursday at a friend’s home in Smithtown, NY, on Long Island. He was 65 years old.

His brother, David, confirmed the death but did not specify a cause.

Mr. Teachout was one of a dying breed of culture enthusiasts: omnivorous, humane, worldly without being pretentious, often conservative in their politics but utterly liberal in their approach to the world and its dizzying array of peoples and cultures. cultures. He carried his scholarship lightly, enjoyed it, and hoped that through his prose others might too.

He was comfortable writing about Haydn and Mencken, Ellington and Eakins, Bill Monroe and Balanchine. Born in a small town in Missouri and later earning an undergraduate degree in music journalism, he called himself an avid hobbyist and aesthete, someone who loved beauty in all its forms and believed that it was was his job to find it and explain it.