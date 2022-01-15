George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy honored by the Producers Guild | Movies





By LINDSEY BAHR Associated Press

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, stewards of the “Star Wars” universe and many other notable films, are honored by the Producers Guild of America for their contributions to the motion picture industry. The PGA said Friday that Lucas and Kennedy will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers Guild Awards in March, joining the ranks of previous honorees that include Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg. Lucas, in a statement, said the award is a celebration of all that helps bring stories to life: protecting creativity while balancing business, advancing technology to make what you can see in your mind real and do everything from scratch most of the time. the weather. Lucas, in addition to films he has directed from American Graffiti to Star Wars, produced and executive produced for Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Akira Kurosawa, while building the Lucasfilm empire including Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. To be recognized alongside my longtime friend and fellow producer Kathleen Kennedy makes this tribute to our shared and individual works even more meaningful,” Lucas continued. People also read… He and Kennedy shared friends and collaborators and both worked on Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, she through the production company she co-founded with Spielberg and Frank Marshall, Amblin Entertainment. Kennedy’s credits include ET The Extra Terrestrial, Schindlers List, Jurassic Park, and the Back to the Future films. In 2012, she became co-president of Lucasfilm with Lucas. A few months later, when the company was acquired by Disney, Lucas stepped down and Kennedy became president, where she produced the latest “Star Wars” trilogy and various spinoffs. “I am so honored to share this award with George Lucas who inspired a generation of filmmakers coming of age, not only through his storytelling but also through the technological innovation that unleashed our imaginations,” Kennedy said in a statement. Producers Guild of America presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher added in a joint statement that Lucas and Kennedy have carved out a fantastic entertainment empire that inspires and entertains billions, all with the highest levels of both creative and technical. “What George has built through his films and through Lucasfilm has enriched all facets of cinema, and his colossal creativity and technical genius have amazed the world. Kathleen has reached the highest levels of our industry, facing ever-changing challenges each time she has managed to produce one of the brilliant, groundbreaking films she is known for. And since joining Lucasfilm as President, she has skillfully exalted her intellectual property so that she may be even more influential and valuable around the world…. We are very proud to honor George and Kathleen as they celebrate Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary. The 33rd Producers Guild Awards will take place at a non-televised event in Los Angeles on March 19. Get recommendations on what’s streaming, games you’ll love, TV news and more with our weekly home entertainment newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/entertainment/movies/george-lucas-kathleen-kennedy-honored-by-producer-s-guild/article_18091e34-0b72-5171-811e-a3786fd46f03.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos