This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew could go ahead, and Buckingham Palace announced that the military titles and royal patronages of the embattled dukes had been returned to the Queen and that he would defend the case as a private citizen. Although his woes continue to worsen, a long-running legal battle came to an end in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a £6.6million debt on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily mail.

News of the deal comes just weeks after the couple’s daughters Sarah Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their respective husbands and children were would have spend a winter chalet holiday in Verbier, an exclusive Swiss ski village. In the photographs published by the To post on January 2, Beatrice was seen at the ski resort with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, his son Christopher, and the couple’s four-month-old daughter, Sienna Later, Sarah and Beatrice were seen arm in arm with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. According to Hello, Andrew stayed at Royal Lodge, the Windsor home he shares with Sarah.

Andrew and Sarah bought the Verbier chalet from its owner, Isabelle de Rouvre, in 2014, accepting a payment plan in installments. In December 2019, just a month after Andrew’s friendship scandal with Jeffrey Epstein led to his resignation from royal duties, the ex-spouses missed an extended deadline for final payment for the cottage. In May 2020, de Rouvre filed a lawsuit against the couple in Swiss courts.

In September, the Yorks would have came up with a plan to settle the debt and put the house on the market for £17.3million. Monday, the To post reported that Andrew had found a buyer, and de Rouvre told the To post that she received the money last year. It’s been about six weeks since the case was closed. It was in November, she said. They paid the money and it was done. It’s closed for me. The war is over. He paid the money. The second payment was to be paid and this payment is now made. That’s it.

Last fall, a source said vanity lounge This legal battle of Andrews with the victim of Jeffrey Epstein Virginie Giuffre and its financial consequences influenced the decision to sell the house. They had to get rid of the cabin. It had become a noose around their necks. They reduced the price because their debts on the property were increasing, the source said. They couldn’t afford to keep the place, and it was falling into disrepair. The bills were huge.

According to the telegraph, Andrew had to resort to other means to support himself, including a loan from a prominent businessman, despite the financial support he received from his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke is currently totally dependent on the Queen, but that certainly can’t last forever. The problem is that York’s expenses are still enormous. Andrew is still paying for Beatrice and Eugenie’s private bodyguards, an insider told the newspaper, adding that Sarah would have been close to bankruptcy in 2010. No matter how much money she has, it just seems to be slipping through her fingers . They are not very well placed at the moment.

Along with losing his military titles and sponsorships this week, Andrew will also stop using the SAR honorific. He won’t be at Jubilee, he’ll fade from view, source says vanity lounge this week. He knows he can’t tarnish the Queen’s reputation any further, and that’s very much the family’s view.

