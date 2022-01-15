Urbanism, consumption and culture: representation of Haryana in two Bollywood films





Haryanvi sensibilities have been conspicuously absent from the big screen. For the first time, a credible place is given to them in Bollywood cinema through two filmsGurgaon (2015) and NH10 (2015). These two films are massively impactful in their depiction of the region, people and culture of Haryana. This article analyzes these two films in the context of present-day Haryana to show how they succeed in highlighting the transition phase and the difficulties of this state.

Recently there has been a stream of films with either Haryana as their theme or location in Bollywood unlike the usual filmmakers favoritesGurgaon made in 2015 (released in 2017) and NH10 (2015). They were closely followed by sports-themed movies like Dangal (2016), Sultan (2016), and Chhalang (2020), which were huge box office hits. In all of these films, perhaps for the first time, Haryana finds a credible place in Bollywood cinema. Bollywood has created stereotypes of various regions in its films. For example, a madrasi collapses the entire southern region into a stereotypical representation. A Bengali, a Parsi, a Muslim, a Sikh and a Christian all occupy a subordinate place in this universe. Haryana has been the subject of much hilarity in Bollywood. The stereotype of a Haryanvi is that of a rude and clumsy type, rustic and devoid of any refinement. An introduction to Haryanas culture has been through folk dances on public platforms or tasteless, flashy and poorly produced music albums with poor choreography and overdone music (Sharma, Aakanksha 2011). As a result, Haryanvi music and Haryanvi cultural expression on screen started to be looked down upon by people from other states. Haryanvi sensibilities have been conspicuously absent from the big screen. After this long neglect, the first two filmsGurgaon and NH10 mark massively in their attempt to portray contemporary Haryana, from its location, both rural and urban, to its people and culture. They successfully portray the story of the growth and rise of many problems of Haryana, all of which find a reflection in these two films. I will first briefly give the script of the two films, then analyze them in the context of present-day Haryana and how these two films manage to highlight the transition phase and the difficulties of this state. Both films, which claim to be inspired by real events, are set in Gurgaon (now renamed Gurugram). They are essentially violent and depict several facets of the city and this region. Highlighting the process of transformation, both testify to the clash of tradition and modernity that takes place there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.epw.in/journal/2022/3/special-articles/urbanism-consumerism-and-culture.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos