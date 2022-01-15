Video Game Voice Actor Troy Baker Backs NFTs, Proving Joel Has Always Been A Villain





It would be an understatement to say that I am tired of arguing about NFTs, but I will gladly challenge those who defend them with their whole torso. The newest crypt-bro supporter on the block is Troy Baker, the voice actor famous for playing serial killer Joel from The last of us and mad Far Cry 4 dictator Pagan Min. In the heart of the night, Baker announcement a partnership with Voiceverse NFT, which according to their website, want you to pay obscene amounts of money and kill the Earth to own your voice. Or a voice. To hell with personal vocal cords, the future is digital speech; the website also highlights the ability to raise voices together. You know, like Pokémon or dogs. Clearly, Baker faced an almost immediate backlash. Not just for promoting Voiceverse, but for sarcastically saying you can hate. Or you can create. The statement is in incredibly bad taste, as Baker totally ignores months of valid criticism of the technology and mission behind NFTs. These monkeys in this case a slightly disturbing chibi Baker and his voice cost inordinate amounts of energy to create and can easily be right-clicked and saved for free. Fans, friends and foes alike rushed to Twitter to grab their golf clubs and smack the voice actor. Many have rightly pointed out that Voiceverse exists to make Baker obsolete: the whole Platform is based on creating personalized audiobooks and podcasts with your favorite voice. Simply put, they want to kill dubbing by allowing those with the most money to own the best and most enticing voices and create content with them. The rest of the quote tweets are filled with memes and jokes, most of them comparing Baker to Joel and the fate that befalls the beloved mass killer. The remaining few are artists combining their hate and creativity (someone tells Baker it’s possible) in the form of drawings denouncing NFTs. Baker has already somehow not really came back on Voiceverse. Apparently, the backlash gave him a lot to think about, and it reminded him that he just wants to tell stories to anyone who will listen. How on earth blockchain vocaloids would help a voice actor tell stories anywhere that isn’t a cardboard box under a bridge is beyond my comprehension, but maybe that’s just me. Whether or not Baker will continue his partnership with Voiceverse is up in the air, but there’s one thing to celebrate: the man has been ratio. And it’s something we can all unite behind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pastemagazine.com/games/troy-baker/troy-baker-nft-boy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

