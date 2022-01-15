Michael Keaton talks about Batman’s return

Michael Keaton candidly discussed his upcoming Batman comeback for the flash.

In one of the biggest surprises in the DC Extended Universe, Michael Keaton is set to return as Batman for the flash. Keaton last appeared on screen as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton Return of Batman, which hit cinemas all the way back in 1992. The star walked away from the role after rejecting batman forever, which brought in Val Kilmer as The Dark Knight.

Details are slim on how Michael Keaton will return as Batman for the flash, but since the film is influenced by the iconic Breaking point storyline, it’s safe to say that the concept of the multiverse will be at work.

Despite stepping away from the role three decades ago, Michael Keaton opened up about his upcoming comeback while speaking with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. While chatting with the hosts, Keaton detailed how his preconceptions about the superhero genre evolved, which led him to want to explore the role of The Caped Crusader even further.

And then the third [Batman movie], I just couldn’t do it. I just thought, ‘Well, that’s not good. It’s not good. I can not do it. I’m just gonna blow my brains out. I just can’t live with myself. And so I left and then over time, it’s like I’ve caught up with the culture, I guess, or they sure haven’t caught up with me, but whatever’s happened in this world, the world of superheroes in Marvel and DC and the fans and Comic Con, and the Zeitgeist of it all, I was really beside myself to be honest. And at some point, you’re a jerk, if you don’t say to yourself, “Well, this is a legit world.” You’re no better or worse than that, but I’m naive. So when he came back, first of all, I was getting curious about it. I thought, ‘Boy, what would that look like? I wonder what that would look like.

Michael Keaton went on to reveal that around the same time he was exploring the idea of ​​Batman returning, there were rumors that Warner Bros. wanted him back. The star went on to detail his encounter with the studio, which ultimately manifested in his return for the flash.

And then, coincidentally, there were whispers. I got a call from Warner Brothers. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints of Batman, but I think it was about something else regarding Batman. I don’t know what it was and when we went to dinner I told them the story of when I gave a commencement speech at Kent State University. And I told them the story and I kind of saw their eyes light up. They kind of started looking at each other. And I got a call later saying, “Hey, we want you to read something.” And I just thought, ‘Of course you had to do that.’ But it must be good. There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It won’t change anything in my opinion. So that’s really good. And I went and had fun. And why wouldn’t you? You know, I mean the director, Andy Muschietti is fantastic and it’s really creative. I do not know. It’s funny.”

Michael Keaton is also set to reprise his role on HBO Max’s bat girl, currently filming in Glasgow. the solo bat girl The project is believed to be heavily influenced by The Flash, although it’s unclear how much of a role Keaton will play in the film.

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay written by Birds of prey scribe Christina Hodson, the flash will be inspired by Breaking point comic storyline, which followed The Flash as he navigated an altered DC Universe. Written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Andy Kuber, Flashpoint dramatically changed the status of the DC Comics Universe and led to the launch of all 52 new titles. It’s currently unknown what inspiration Ezra Miller’s next film will draw from the comics.

The upcoming solo film will feature Ezra Miller reprising their role as Barry Allen from Justice League joined alongside Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verd as Nora Allen, Ron Livingston replacing Billy Crudup as Henry Allen, Sasha Calle debuting as Supergirl, and returning Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their versions of Batman.

the flash hits theaters November 4, 2022. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding Michael Keatons Batman future

Source: Jess Cagle via SiriusXM