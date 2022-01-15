Kanye West, also known as Ye, named in battery report filed in Los Angeles





Kanye West, the rapper officially named Ye, was named in a battery report filed in Los Angeles. Key points: The report filed against the artist in Los Angeles on Thursday

The alleged drumming performed outside Soho West, a members-only club popular with celebrities No arrests have been made Police are investigating the report, which was filed against the entertainer on Thursday. LAPD spokeswoman Redina Puentes said the incident that prompted the complaint happened in downtown Los Angeles around 3 a.m. The street where the alleged drumming performed is outside Soho West, a members-only club popular with celebrities. No arrests were made. An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, the 44-year-old rapper, producer and fashion designer who completely changed his name last year, was not immediately returned. He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West, who in December requested that she be declared legally single and have her former last name dropped. Kanye West’s New Netflix ‘Trilogy’ Trailer Lands Ahead of February Release A young Kanye West stands out in the new teaser clip for the three-week event which kicks off on February 16. Read more It comes after Ye was announced as the headliner for the Coachella music festival to be held in April alongside other major headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. In 2019, The Associated Press reported that Ye pulled out of headlining the festival because organizers wouldn’t let him perform in a custom-built dome. He reportedly asked organizers to construct a giant building designed by his collaborator John McGuire, in the middle of the site in Indio, California, two days before his slot was confirmed to the public, but his plans were denied. It was reported that the organizers explained that it would be impossible to build the dome in just four months and that the entire festival site would have to be redesigned, including removing a large part of the toilets. In October last year, a judge in Los Angeles approved the artist’s request to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, without a first or last name. PA

