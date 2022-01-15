‘Merging fun with awareness’: Maharashtra’s ‘signalling helmet guy’ has a Bollywood fix for traffic jams





Being stuck at a traffic light for a long time might top your list of irritating experiences, but a man from Maharashtra has found a way to pass the time and entertain others around him. Having become popular online as a ‘signal helmet guy’, the youngster shows off his dancing skills whenever the wait for traffic to move becomes endless.

“Never a dull moment in India (even at a red light),” one Twitter user recently wrote, sharing a funny video of a man grooving past Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. ‘Chamak Challo’ from Ra.A. When the light turned red at the traffic light, instead of waiting, he got off and performed the number, taking everyone by surprise. While it might seem pretty random and off-the-cuff from the video doing the rounds on the internet, one look at the creator’s profile, and it’s obvious a lot of thought has gone into each viral reel. never a dull moment in india

(even at a red light) pic.twitter.com/pIZ51z5nrH Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) January 12, 2022 Subodh Sunanda Bapu Londhe aka “Helmet Guy” from Kalyan in Maharashtra has been making waves on Instagram and YouTube for nearly a year, even catching the attention of stars like Harrdy Sandhu! Talk to indianexpress.com, Londhè, 26, said it all started in February last year amid the pandemic. The YouTuber by profession, who is not trained in any form of dance, said it was a unique way to combine his love for dance while raising awareness. “Don’t skip the red signal…enjoy it,” reads a basic caption in nearly all of his traffic light videos. “For the first time in 2021, a traffic light has been installed in our sector. However, no one was really following the rules,” he said. “So I thought if I could dance and entertain people while they wait at a red light, so as to motivate them to follow the traffic rules. It soon became a fun way to raise awareness “, he explained. When asked if he expected to taste fame even beyond his locality, Londhhe admitted that it was not expected. “I just started off casually. I didn’t expect such an overwhelming response. It was surprising to me too. But now that people have loved it so much, I’m so grateful,” a- he added. While many might think dancing in the street can be awkward or even anger traffic police, Londhe said, luckily it hasn’t happened to her yet. “I always make sure people don’t have any problems or traffic jams because of my videos,” Londhhe said. In fact, to time his dance videos perfectly, he makes it a point to plan everything at the T. “I pre-plan everything because the traffic light timing and the dance routine have to match. I have to make sure I finish my dance and finish my video during this specific time,” he added. Not just the traffic light dance, he recently left all the shards appearing at someone’s wedding with his signature helmet, grooving through his driveway. “It was actually my friend’s wedding,” Londh chuckled. “It wasn’t a planned event, nor was I planning to do anything, it was done spontaneously on a whim, just for fun. But I’m glad everyone liked it. » As he continues to shoot more elaborate videos with a bit of narration, Londhhe has no plans to stop his signaling videos. His goal: to spread a little joy to the banal fire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/maharashtra-signal-helmet-guy-dance-to-raise-awareness-7723131/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

