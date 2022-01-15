Actor Alec Baldwin hands over cellphone to police in rust investigation





The fatal shooting took place on the set of the movie Rust last December. New York: Alec Baldwin turned over his cell phone to authorities as they investigate the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of ‘Rust’, nearly a month after a warrant was issued for the device. The American actor was holding a Colt pistol during a rehearsal for filming the western in New Mexico in October when he fired a live bullet, killing Halyna Hutchins. Police are investigating the presence of live ammunition on set and requested Baldwin’s phone in mid-December on the grounds “there may be evidence on the phone” that may be “material and relevant to this investigation”. Mr Baldwin’s iPhone was turned over to law enforcement in Suffolk County, New York, where he has a home. They will gather information about the device and provide their findings to New Mexico officials, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office told AFP. The sheriff’s office has not yet received data to retrieve from Mr. Baldwin’s phone, the spokesperson said. Investigators said they wanted to view text messages and emails sent and received by Baldwin — a producer and “Rust” actor — regarding the project. His phone’s search warrant indicated that Baldwin exchanged emails with the film’s gunsmith about what type of weapon to use in the scene. Correspondence with Baldwin’s attorney and his wife contained on the phone will not be forwarded, under an agreement between Mr. Baldwin and the Santa Fe District Attorney. The sheriff’s office said earlier that negotiations over “jurisdictional concerns” delayed the transfer of the phone. Mr Baldwin posted a rambling video over the weekend in which he insisted claims he was not complying with the investigation were ‘a lie’. Prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges over the tragedy and have refused to drop charges against anyone involved, including Mr. Baldwin. Mr Baldwin said he was told the gun contained no live ammunition, instructed by Hutchins to point the gun in his direction and did not pull the trigger. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/actor-alec-baldwin-hands-over-phone-to-police-in-rust-shooting-investigation-2709180 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos