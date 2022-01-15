Do you know which Bollywood actress wore the most expensive dress? You will be surprised to know the full price!





These actresses wore expensive outfits Bollywood Actress Expensive Dress: bollywood actresses (Bollywood actress) She has always been known for her glamorous style and stunning outfits. actress outfits (Actress outfits) There are always discussions. The actress is also always in this effort, she wears such an outfit that everyone has their eyes riveted on her. We always see these actresses writing a new definition of fashion. This is the reason why Bollywood actresses in terms of fashion (Actress’s expensive dress) She is not shy about spending lakhs and crores on outfits. So today we are going to talk about these outfits of Bollywood actresses that are said to be the most expensive- These actresses wore an expensive dress Priyanka Chopra Jonas After Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now dominated in Hollywood. When Priyanka now hits the red carpet at an overseas event, fashion critics’ eyes are fixed. Speaking of such a 2020 Grammy Awards event, fashion designer Priyanka International Ralph & Russo’s beaded white dress was worn. According to the media, the cost of this dress was 78,200 pounds which is around Rs 77 lakh. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone has always been known for her beauty as well as her style. Deepika always makes headlines with her outfits. Deepika walked onto the pink carpet at the Met Gala Awards held in 2019 wearing a pink off-the-shoulder dress. According to reports, the cost of this dress, designed by international designer Zac Posen, was 75,000 US dollars, or 50 lakh 50,000 rupees. Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela, who makes headlines for his style of dress, always wears a particular type of dress. According to media reports, Urvashi had traveled to Dubai some time ago to shoot a movie. Where Urvashi wore a very expensive dress. According to reports at the time, the dress the actress wore was worth US$5 million. Anouchka Sharma By the way, Anushka Sharma’s name is also included in the list of the most expensive dresses. Let us tell you that the actress spent Rs 30 lakh on her wedding. Anushka’s wedding lehenga was designed by Sabbayasachi Mukherjee. Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty’s saree style is always praised. The actress’ wedding sari is still discussed today. Let us tell you that Shilpa wore a red saree by designer Tarun Tahaliyani on the occasion of her wedding. Let us tell you that the price of this Shilpa saree was Rs 50 lakh. Aishwarya Rai The marriage of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai was not only in all countries but also abroad. Aishwarya wore a very special saree at the wedding. The actress wore a Kanjeevaram saree during the wedding, which cost Rs 75 lakh at the time. The actress’ saree was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. Also read – Fashion tips for men: Not sure how to dress before dating? So try these 5 outfit combinations Read also- Alia bhatt jhumka collection: Whether for a party or a wedding, Alia Bhatt earrings are the best, try them once

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsncr.com/lifestyle/do-you-know-which-bollywood-actress-has-worn-the-most-expensive-dress-you-will-be-surprised-to-know-the-strong-price/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos