American actor Baldwin hands the phone over to ‘Rust’ investigators

Alec Baldwin turned over his mobile phone to authorities as they investigate the shooting death of a cinematographer on the Rust set, nearly a month after a warrant was issued for the device.

The American actor was holding a Colt pistol during a rehearsal for filming the western in New Mexico in October when he fired a live bullet, killing Halyna Hutchins.

Police are investigating the presence of live ammunition on set and requested Baldwin’s phone in mid-December on the grounds “there may be evidence on the phone” that may be “material and relevant to this investigation”.

Baldwin’s iPhone was turned over to law enforcement in Suffolk County, New York, where he has a home.

They will gather information about the device and provide their findings to New Mexico officials, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office told AFP.

The sheriff’s office has yet to receive data to retrieve from Baldwin’s phone, the spokesperson said.

Investigators said they wanted to view text messages and emails sent and received from Baldwin, a producer and actor in Rust — about the project.

His phone’s search warrant indicated that Baldwin exchanged emails with the film’s gunsmith about what type of weapon to use in the scene.

Correspondence with Baldwin’s attorney and his wife contained on the phone will not be released, under an agreement between Baldwin and the Santa Fe District Attorney.

The sheriff’s office said earlier that negotiations over “jurisdictional concerns” delayed the transfer of the phone.

Baldwin released a rambling video over the weekend in which he insisted claims he was not complying with the investigation were “a lie”.

Prosecutors have yet to file criminal charges for the tragedy and have refused to dismiss charges against anyone involved, including Baldwin.

Baldwin said he was told the gun contained no live ammunition, that Hutchins asked him to point the gun in his direction, and that he did not pull the trigger.