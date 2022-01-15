Alec Baldwin returns his phone in Rust Investigation





Actor Alec Baldwin turned his phone over to police in Suffolk County, New York, on Friday morning, his attorney said, beginning a process that will allow investigators to collect data related to the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of the movie Rust. last year in New Mexico. Mr Baldwin agreed to a process in which he would hand over his iPhone and password, and the phones’ data would be reviewed by officials from the Suffolk County Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office before the relevant data was released. be turned over to New Mexico authorities, according to a tracing agreement provided by Mr. Baldwin’s attorney. Mr Baldwin, who has a home in Suffolk County, turned the phone over to police himself, his lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said. Juan Rios, spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said his office was notified that the phone had been turned over to authorities in Suffolk County, NY. Under the terms of the search agreement, Suffolk County officials will review phone communications, including texts, emails, call recordings, voicemails, digital images and browser history Internet between June 1 and December 5 of last year, and will exclude any communications with his lawyers or his wife, Hilaria, who are protected by the privilege.

Mr. Baldwin is entitled to confidentiality with respect to the contents of the iPhone, as well as with respect to communications with his attorneys and with his wife, which communications are protected by solicitor-client privilege and patent privilege, respectively. spousal communications, the agreement states. What happened on the set of Rust Suffolk County Police must create a forensic download of the entire iPhone, as per the agreement, before the device is returned to Mr Baldwin. The fatal shooting happened on October 21, when Mr Baldwin practiced firing an old-fashioned revolver from a shoulder holster. She had been told the gun did not contain live ammunition, but it did, and it fired a bullet that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Investigators investigating the shooting and seeking to determine how live ammunition entered the firearm, obtained a search warrant for Mr Baldwin’s phone on December 16. The agreement to hand over Mr. Baldwin’s phone states that the search warrant is not enforceable in New York where he lives and that without Mr. Baldwin’s consent to search the phone, authorities would be required to seek a warrant separate in the state. To avoid this, the agreement says, Mr. Baldwin agreed to proceed as if the NM warrant had been obtained in New York.

Alec voluntarily provided his phone to authorities this morning so they could complete their investigation, Mr Dyer said in a statement. But this case is not about his phone, and there is no answer on his phone. Alec didn’t do anything wrong.

While generally limiting their search to communications between June 1 and December 5, officers will be able to access communications with Matthew Hutchins, Mrs. Hutchins’ widower and Santa Fe law enforcement officials from any location. what date, according to the research agreement. He said Mr. Baldwin had agreed to provide a list of phone numbers for people and entities connected to the film’s production. Officials can only extract call records for calls to or from these numbers during the relevant period, according to the agreement. After media reported last week that authorities in Santa Fe had not had Mr. Baldwin’s phone three weeks after the warrant was issued, Mr. Baldwin posted a video to his Instagram account saying that any suggestions that he was not cooperating with investigators was a lie. . He said the process would take time and authorities needed to clarify what exactly they wanted. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your pictures or your love letters to your wife or whatever, Mr. Baldwin said in the video. In a TV interview last month, Mr Baldwin denied responsibility for Ms Hutchins’ death, saying he did not know how the live ammunition got to the set and did not press the trigger before the weapon fires. Before handing the gun to Mr. Baldwin on set, the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, called it a cold gun, an industry term meaning a firearm has no live ammunition and can be used safely. Mr Baldwin said in the interview that Ms Hutchins told him where to point the gun when it discharged. Clearly he was told it was a cold gun and was following instructions when this tragic accident happened, Mr Dyer said in the statement. The real question that needs to be answered is how the live rounds got to the set in the first place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/14/movies/alec-baldwin-phone-rust-investigation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos