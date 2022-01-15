Khushi Kapoor destined to be a Bollywood star like mom Sridevi? Read the famous astrologer’s prediction here [Exclusive]

Like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor also gathers a large number of fans. The two sisters have been in the news since they were teenagers. Lately there is news that Khushi Kapoor has been roped in with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda for a project on Netflix. He will be helmed by Zoya Akhtar. We spoke to famous astrologer Anant Patwa to find out if Khushi Kapoor will have a good trip to Bollywood. In fact, fans see a lot of potential in Khushi Kapoor as of now alone. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and more; Discover the diplomas of Bollywood child stars

He told BollywoodLife, “Rahu will definitely give her success but she has to work hard on herself. Venus rules her Scorpio which will give her a boost in her career. friends in the years to come. Khushi Kapoor needs to work on her anger issues. Her career will pick up after 2024. Jupiter will set her on the right track for her Bollywood debut. I would advise her to wear a middle finger iron ring or a kada iron. She is strongly influenced by Saturn. Wearing iron would give her the right direction in life. She will be on the way to stardom like her mother Sridevi Ji after she turns 30. Read also – Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked in the city; confused netizens ask ‘3 din mein hie negative?’

It seems that Khushi Kapoor inherited his talent from his mother. Anant Patwa added, “Her raashi (zodiac) moon is Aquarius. Her kundli is blessed by Rahu and Venus. Rahu is in Mithun (Gemini) raashi which gives her a lot of skills to express herself. She can express his inner feelings. On screen.” Also Read – Tiger Shroffs Has A New Fan, Shah Rukh Khans Daughter Suhana Khan Goes Gaga Over His HOT Shirtless Photo

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor never talked about Khushi Kapoor’s debut. The kid star is already a sensation on Instagram. Let’s see what the years to come have in store for him!

