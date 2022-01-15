Next James Bond: the days of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill numbered as the Irish actor makes his entrance | Movies | Entertainment





No Time To Die put a definitive end to the Daniel Craig-led James Bond films by killing off the character once and for all. Since then, fans have longed to know who 007 bosses will hire to replace the iconic British star. And for now, Bond’s chances are firmly in the hands of charming Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page, who has a staggering 5/2 from Ladbrokes. But things change quickly in the top ten list.

Tom Hardy still holds his second place firmly with 10/3, which gives him a very good chance of becoming the mystery man. Although fans have made it clear that they would like the Venom star to join the 007 franchise, Hardy previously said he would never comment on the matter. He said: “You know, there’s a saying among us in the acting fraternity and in my peer group community that if you talk about it, you’re automatically out of the game. So I can’t comment on that. -the [Bond]! If I mention it, it’s gone.” But everything seems to be changing around Hardy’s position. His place in the ratings has constantly been threatened by The Witcher actor Henry Cavill who recently received 5/1 from Ladbrokes. However, he recently commented on claiming the role.

Cavill recently told his fans, “Time will tell. You don’t know which way they want to take Bond and so I like to say it’s all still on the table.” Despite the popularity of Cavill and Hardy, one BBC actor is poised to rise to the top of the Bond ratings: Jamie Dornan. Dornan found mainstream success in 2015 when he starred in the sassy romantic thriller Fifty Shades of Gray as the mysterious Christian Grey. Since then, he has made his mark on the small screen playing the horrific murderer Paul Spector on the TV show The Fall. His diverse background may make him the perfect fit for the 007 job. READ MORE: Next James Bond: Tom Hardy losing ground to the superhero

Dornan’s odds have been significantly reduced from 10/1 to 8/1 by Ladbrokes with the possibility of his chances improving even further. Betting firm Alex Apati said: “As expected, Jamie Dornan’s odds have been reduced again as he continues to establish himself as a firm leader in the race to replace Daniel Craig.” A source also recently said OK! Review: “[Bond] the producers proceed with caution because it all depends on who they choose. [Daniel Craig] had an amazing run, and they need someone who can carry on the suave 007 legacy. [Dornan]has already shown he has what it takes to lead a franchise to success with Fifty Shades of Grey. No decision will be announced for some time. Until then, the competition is neck and neck.” And he’s not the only popular star to gain ground in the top spot. DO NOT MISS…

Richard Madden, who recently starred in Marvel’s Eternals as Ikaris, now has impressive 6/1 odds to claim the role. And it looks like he could be on the cards to play the role, after a red carpet appearance saw him ignore Bond’s question (see above). He’s joined by fellow superhero Tom Hopper, who is best known for playing Luther on The Umbrella Academy and appearing on Game of Thrones as Dickon Tarly. With so much pressure surrounding the next Bond actor, fans might think Craig is invested in how his role will be handled now that he’s gone – but they’d be wrong.

Craig was recently asked, “Someone puts a gun to your head and says, ‘Name the next Bond.’ It’s not my fucking problem! It’s so above my pay grade. I wouldn’t want that choice.” In another interview, Craig was asked what kind of advice he would give to the actor taking his place. After thinking about it for a second, he laughed, “Don’t screw it up. It’s a beautiful and amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.” James Bond No Time To Die is still in (select) theaters now, and is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

