Bryson DeChambeau used the help of a Hollywood actor during dark times on the PGA Tour





Former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has revealed Hollywood actor Chris Pratt helped him through the tough times on the PGA Tour in 2021. DeChambeau has had a turbulent season on the PGA Tour. He went through a feud with Brooks Koepka and had a rocky relationship with golf fans and the media as a result. The 28-year-old publicly criticized his Cobra driver at The Open Championship in July and at one point during the season refused to speak to the media at the tournaments. DeChambeau revealed in December that he nearly quit acting, but the help of famed actor Pratt was enough to keep his career on track. Related Articles “With everything going against me, whether it was the media, the players or whatever, it became a lot for a human being,” DeChambeau told the media. Equipment Reviews “It’s amazing what people can do when they tell you all the time that you’re this or that all the time when you know it’s not personally true in the background. “You do a lot for charity. You do a lot for the people around you, your team around you, and continue to provide the best entertainment in the world of golf, and it gets tough at times. “But over time you have to realize why you’re doing this? Why are you doing this? And how can you continue to improve in this quest to inspire the next generation or inspire someone to work harder? I think that’s really where it changed. “Chris Pratt kinda helped me through a really tough time for me. He told me to play this fictional character for a while. I know you’re not happy, you’re in a very, very situation. difficult, but just act like you’re playing a little bit.” It’s certainly an unexpected source of encouragement, but in 2021 there was also a lot to look back on and admire for DeChambeau. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, his eighth PGA Tour win. He was unlucky not to win the BMW championship and he came seventh in the Tour championship. DeChambeau rekindled his relationship with golf fans at the Ryder Cup. He galvanized them with his passion and he earned 2.5 points for Steve Stricker’s USA team in a record 19-9 win over Europe.

