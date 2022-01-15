The Last of Us Voice Actor Troy Baker Promotes NFT Outfit





Troy Baker promotes a new NFT company. The voice actor, who starred inThe last of us, person 4, and hundreds of other roles in video games, animation, and film, have partnered with VoiceverseNFT. It’s a company that claims to provide “the world’s first VoiceNFTs”. Baker announced the partnership via a tweet from his personal account. I am in partnership with @VoiceverseNFT to explore ways in which, together, we could bring new tools to new creators to create new things, and empower everyone to own and invest in the IPs they create.

We all have a story to tell.

You can hate.

Or you can create.

What is that ? pic.twitter.com/cfDGi4q0AZ — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 14, 2022 In case Troy Baker deletes it, here’s a screenshot of the tweet. What exactly a VoiceNFT is, and how Troy Baker is involved beyond promoting the NFT, is unclear. According to the company website, a VoiceNFT is a “2nd generation” NFT that is “built with AI”. It offers buyers “ownership of a single voice in the metaverse”. VoiceverseNFT claims that these VoiceNFTs can be used with “in-game chat, zoom calls, podcasts, ads, YouTube and Tiktok, and create any content [you] envy.” He promised that buyers would retain ownership of the IP generated with a VoiceNFT. How this content will be generated is not detailed, although the site’s roadmap promises that users will be able to access Voiceverse Lab, a “web-based [Text-to-Speech] tool” to create content. The first step in Voiceverse’s roadmap is primarily to sell 8,888 “Origins” NFT profile pictures, featuring “unique AI-generated voice patterns.” Planned eventual services include the ability to create your own voice as an NFT, an “emotion shot” that allows the VoiceNFT to express emotions, and real-time conversion of your voice to your VoiceNFT, “automagically” . The technology is allegedly associated with “all your favorite crypto games and communities”. A VoiceverseNFT Twitter feed claimed that VoiceNFTs will be able to create a custom dub for whatever purpose the owner wants, with no “additional legal work”. He also promised royalties to voice actors who partner with them to build their AI models. The company claimed it would move its VoiceNFTs from their current home to a more “green” blockchain that uses Proof-of-Stake technology to reduce the medium’s much-criticized power consumption. When that will happen was not detailed. Also joining VoiceverseNFT are voice actress CharletChung (who voices D.Va in Monitoring) and Twitch streamer Andy Milonakis, who are promoted alongside Troy Baker to promote the new NFT outfit. Gaming companies like NFT and cryptocurrency are also looking into it, with Ubisoft, Square Enix, and Konami already selling them. At 11 a.m. ET on January 14, 2022, Troy Baker shared a Twitter thread that elaborates on his NFT thoughts and stance. hoping to help others do the same. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. I am grateful that there are those who are passionate about their position and not only feel safe to express this, but also have the means to do so. The hate/creation part could have been a bit antagonistic — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) January 14, 2022

