As Tony Rebel turns 60, it’s a day of reflection | Entertainment





When the gleaner linked to Tony Rebel, the first question we asked him was, “What do you want to say to Joe Byron now?” It was actually a no-brainer. It’s January 2022 and Tony Rebel is having a ton of fun on TikTok. It’s quite the vibe as Rebel, Queen Ifrica and two of the kids are seen on her Instagram page energetically performing a popular TikTok routine, using a plastic bottle as a microphone as they mime the latest viral meme on social media. With a lot of attitude, Rebel’s daughter asks her father, “What do you want to say to Joe Byron now?” and hands him the makeshift microphone. He cheekily replies, “What’s up baby and take me out to dinner.” “Mi pickney dem attract me!” he replied between bursts of laughter. “A dem got me a star on TikTok.” The new radio talk show host, who turns 60 today, was actually chilling on the eve of his ‘Earthstrong’. This is something the artist/promoter hasn’t had time to do in decades. Normally it would either be the day of his annual roots reggae festival Rebel Salute or a day of intense preparation for the super successful event. This year, due to the pandemic, the event has taken a sabbatical and ‘Saluters’ from all over the world will not be descending on St Ann en masse, as would be the norm for this weekend. “This year, for my birthday, I will be in retrospective mode,” he shared. “I’m going to sit down and look at my last 59 years and see how well I’ve lived them. There won’t be any celebration, but the young people will want to do something,” Rebel explained. He added: “I really worked hard and worked every day of my life. I always work on my birthday during Rebel Salute. Sometimes I even forget it’s my birthday until someone says “Happy Birthday” to me. But Jewels still has a cake and a party for me after the international media launch. Sometimes they trick me into going there, and when I arrive I see birthday things set up. Rebel, who hosts the program, Rasperience on The Bridge 99FM – using his alias Lalibela – shares his birthday on January 15 with many people in the entertainment industry and the great Martin Luther King. “The [ones] I know Sister Carol, Yellowman, Sidney Mills from Steel Pulse, Ilawe and MLK. I always take the song Stevie Wonder did for Martin Luther King’s birthday and make it my own,” he shared. The Rebel Salute founder is confident he is doing the right thing by not hosting the event this year. “We just want to take the time to plan and prepare for 2023. It would be irresponsible for us to hold a live event at that time, and the thing with Rebel Salute is that physicality is very important. We hope that by next year, Omicron and his entire generation will be wiped out. To the fans, we say, we hear you and we think of you.

