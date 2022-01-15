Let’s take one of the most beloved actresses and put her at the head of a real team of heroes. Join explosions and fights in 2 hours full of twists and here is a film not to be missed. 2 hours of pure adrenaline for this incredible film on Netflix with a Hollywood star adored by women. As soon as it was released on Netflix, it settled into the very top positions, remaining in the rankings for several days. A spectacular film, which does not spare twists and which is based on a true and little-known story. We won’t dwell on the commentary, as it takes place in one of the most talked about war zones in the world.

As often happens when the film passes on Italian territory, the title is changed. The original would actually be “12 soldiers, 12 strong”. Literally: 12 soldiers, 12 tough guys. In Italian, it’s “12 soldiers”. A title that gives a good idea of ​​this group of American green berets on a mission in Afghanistan. The story is based on a mission that actually happened and for which a monument can still be seen today where the Twin Towers once stood. Without spoiling the content and the plot, we simply suggest that you watch this film which will delight action lovers. Even our readers who love weapons, light and heavy, will be happy to have their eyes shine behind the scenes of the film.

Inspired by a novel entitled Horse Soldiers, the film tells the very adventure of an American group engaged in Afghanistan. It is the first American military operational unit which intervenes in the east of the country immediately after the very famous September 11th. Immediately entered the hearts of Americans and won several prizes, the novel was taken up by the famous American producer Jerry Bruckheimer. This, to be clear, blockbuster films and box office records such as:

Bad Boys;

Upper gun;

Beverly Hills Cop;

Armageddon;

Pirates of the Caribbean.

Just to name a few.

A protagonist also very popular with men

The undisputed protagonist of the film is Green Cap Captain Chris Hemsworth, a well-known actor from Thor and the Avengers. A super handsome Hollywood kid who also made a dent in the hearts of men, for his always kind and misguided air. He has also become a workout model for gym and fitness enthusiasts. A bit like in the 80s and 90s with Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Although the landscape looks truly oriental, the shots were all shot in the US state of New Mexico.

