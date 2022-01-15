Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan to produce ex-wife Kiran’s next film – News





The new film directed by Kiran is an artist and should be finished by April. Agencies file By our journalist Published: Sat 15 Jan 2022, 08:48 Aamir Khan’s former wife, Kiran Rao, has embarked on her second project as a director and filming for the film has already started near Pune. And curiously, Aamir is the producer of the film. A media report said the superstar loved the script when Kiran told him about it and immediately agreed to support him as a producer. The two continue to remain friends and collaborators after their divorce, the report said. The new film directed by Kiran is an artist and should be finished by April. Filming will take place near Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. Written by Biplab Goswami, it stars Sparsh Srivastav, who starred in Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega and Collar Bomb. Pratibha Ranta, the TV actress who rose to fame at Qurbaan Hua on Zee TV, is also starring in the new film. Incidentally, Kiran is the producer of Aamirs Laal Singh Chadhaa, a remake of Forrest Gump. Aamir plans to hold a special screening of the film for Tom Hanks, the Hollywood actor who portrayed the role of Forrest Gump, in the United States. Laal Singh will star Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh, who starred with Aamir in the hugely popular movie 3 Idiots in 2009. READ ALSO : Aamir first met Kiran on the Lagaan sets in 2001 when she was an assistant director. They married four years later and have a son, Azad. The two divorced in July 2021, but were recently seen at their son’s birthday party last month.

