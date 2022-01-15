Entertainment
Kanye admits punching autograph seeker in West Hollywood
Kanye West has admitted punching an autograph seeker who allegedly pushed him out of a West Hollywood club earlier this week, as the rapper is under investigation for assault and battery.
In an interview with entertainment tonight, West, 44, said he was outside the Soho warehouse at 3 a.m. Thursday when a man who had been following him for the past few days for autographs allegedly taunted him.
“I say, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now,'” West said, referring to footage of him snapping at the unidentified man.
‘I just finished these two songs, I’m from the studio, and this guy, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What are you gonna do? And you see that?”
“I’m just going to tell you that COVID blue mask doesn’t stop this knockout, you know what I’m saying?”
He added that he was angry at the time with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce and is now dating Pete Davidson, and with a cousin who didn’t tell Kardashian he wanted to return. visit one of their children at school.
“Security is not going to come between me and my kids. And my kids won’t be on TikTok without my permission,’ Kanye said as he reiterated his message to Kardashian.
He also mentioned that he was overwhelmed by her budding romance with Davidson.
‘How are you going to blame me for acting out and kissing the guy you’re dating right in front of me. Everyone loves it, it’s cool, and I hear the new boyfriend is in the house I can’t even go.
Kanye West sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss Thursday’s incident where he admitted hitting an autograph hunter allegedly taunting him.
Kanye West was seen yelling at a cousin (left) after he allegedly punched a fan three times and knocked him down on Thursday morning
The fan (in the background) was pictured following West around West Hollywood on Thursday as the rapper stepped out with his new girlfriend Julia Fox
West claims the man he punched was not a fan of his, but someone trying to make money selling autographs he got from the rapper on Jan. 10.
‘It’s the same as the paparazzi, he’s not a fan. It’s someone who uses your image, who has probably never listened to your songs.
Dramatic footage from the aftermath of the incident shows West shouting “Get away from me” at his cousin, who was trying to calm him down as the autograph seeker lies on the ground, clutching his head in pain.
Witnesses told TMZ that West punched the man twice in the head and once in the neck, hitting him and causing the fan to bang his head on the sidewalk.
His cousin could be heard telling the rapper, “I’m your family,” as she tried to take his hand and relax him.
“No, get away from me! No hands, no hands,” West shouts.
“You were supposed to talk to her,” he adds, now revealing he was angry with his cousin for not telling his ex-wife he wanted to visit their child at school.
West accused the man of following him and selling autographs for money. West was pictured giving the man an autograph on January 10
He ultimately blamed his cousin for his bad temper which caused him to burst into anger following the altercation, which was caught on video by confused bystanders.
He said he finally admitted to the attack because he was tired of the media portrayal of the incident and wanted to take control of the narrative.
‘It comes from the horse’s mouth. I told you before, you’re not suited to be in charge of my story,’ West told Entertainment Tonight’s Jason Lee.
“I already told you, I’m taking my story. I write my story. Why don’t you all go do something, you know what I mean, other than try to bring somebody down.
The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the case and has yet to make any arrests, but named West a suspect.
Earlier in the evening of the incident, West had stepped out with his alleged new girlfriend Julia Fox at Delilah in West Hollywood for a star-studded dinner after spending the evening with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather.
The group appeared to be in high spirits after Diana Ross’ son, Evan Ross, shared video footage of them on Instagram.
Kanye West and Julia Fox (left) were seen at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather (right) earlier in the evening before the alleged altercation
Although it was previously reported that West’s newfound romance was under his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s skin, sources claimed she was happy to see artist Donda smile again.
West is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In 2014, he was arrested for assaulting a photographer at Lost Angeles International Airport.
He was sentenced to 250 hours of community service, two years probation and 24 anger management sessions.
He was also arrested in 2008 for vandalism and assault during an altercation with two photographers at the same airport. The case was thrown out after he paid for one of the photographer’s broken equipment and agreed to take anger management advice.
