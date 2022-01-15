Mainstay Entertainment Names Tim Honigman as Partner – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Mainstay Entertainment has promoted literary director and producer Tim Honigman as a partner. He joins the company’s founding partners Norman Aladjem, Ray Moheet, Derek Van Pelt and Rob Lee. Honigman has been an executive at Mainstay since its inception in 2017 and led the expansion of the company’s literary division. He is credited with expanding the company’s production slate to encompass prestige series, creator-led half-hours and studio features, as well as setting up and selling many of the shows. television for customers. “Tim has been a superstar in our business from the very beginning,” said Mainstay CEO Norm Aladjem. “In addition to his strategic work with our clients, he has identified and helped shape the careers of the next generation of writers/creators whose unique and diverse voices are making a difference in our industry and in the world. We are honored that Tim joins the ranks of our partnership.” “Our team at Mainstay has always been built on a shared passion for bold storytelling and a love of collaborating with each other,” Honigman said. “I am beyond grateful to have the opportunity to grow here and be inspired by our customers and colleagues every day.” Honigman began his career in physical production and independent filmmaking in Atlanta. He continues to mentor screenwriting students at his alma mater, the University of Georgia. Talent management and production company Mainstay represents clients including Lupita Nyong’o, Trevor Noah, Katherine Heigl, Aaron McGruder, Jennette McCurdy, Maz Jobrani, Roy Wood, Jr., Jen Richards and Emmy-nominated director David Paul Meyer. On the feature film production side, Mainstay recently produced the independent feature film Before I go written and directed by Eric Schaeffer and starring Annabella Sciorra and Robert Klein, as well as A simple marriage, with Tara Grammy, Rita Wilson and Oscar nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo. Feature films in development at Mainstay include Paramount’s film adaptation of Trevor Noah’s best-selling memoir Born of a crime with Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong’o ready to star and produce, and the genre-bending western The sun always sets in the west with Danny McBride and Rough House Pictures at Lionsgate. On the television side, Mainstay recently produced the Emmy nominee child of the year for Nickelodeon and Time Studios, and a number of comedy specials for Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr., Maz Jobrani and Josh Johnson. Mainstay has also produced black jesus from creator Aaron McGruder and is currently in production on The Boondocks to restart.

