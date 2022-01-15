Bollywood actor Beau Mouni Roy is a Malayali? No idea; wedding on January 27 | Entertainment News





Even as actress Mouni Roy prepares for her wedding to Dubai-based businessman, Suraj Nambiar, reports indicate that the celebrity-turned-TV actor’s big day will be held in Goa. The wedding is scheduled for January 27. According to reports, a five-star hotel has been reserved for the ceremony, and relatives and friends of the actress have received the invitation. Guests will need to bring full vaccination certificates to the site. The couple’s social media posts had generated several stories saying the two had been a couple since 2019. However, Roy has always managed to keep the details or images of his fiancé very personal. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year issued a Golden Visa to the actress who was staying in the country for long periods. “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, which made Roy famous, tops his soap operas among shows which include “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev” and “Naagin”. Akshay Kumar-star ‘Gold’ was her Bollywood debut and she is also known for the films ‘Made In China’ and ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ Mouni Roy will next be seen in director Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Nagarjuna Akkineni among others. Suraj Nambiar, who? A Dubai-based investment banker Suraj hails from Bengaluru. After earning a B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from the RV College of Engineering, he studied Investment Science and International Management at Stanford University. Suraj is said to come from a Jain family and although he bears the Malayali title, ‘Nambiar’, there is no clue as to whether he has roots in Kerala. Suraj started his career in investment banking as an intern at Ashoka India and later became Director of Capital Markets in the United Arab Emirates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2022/01/15/bollywood-actor-mouni-roy-suraj-nambiar-wedding.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos