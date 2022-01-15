Will a film starring the Khans – Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha or Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 – emerge as the biggest hit of the year in 2022? Commerce shares its view: Bollywood News

There was a time when the biggest hit of the year was the one featuring one of the three Khans Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. However, things have changed since 2017, as the biggest hits of the year were non-Khan films, such asBaahubali 2 The Conclusion(2017),Sanju(2018),War(2019),Tanhaji the Unsung Warrior(2020) andSooryavanshi(2021).

Now, as 2022 begins, the question arises, will a non-Khan film emerge again as the biggest blockbuster in 2022 as well? Or will a Khan movie snatch the top spot like the good old days? The latter is entirely possible as every Khan will likely have a release this year. Shah Rukh Khan would make a comeback withPathane. Salman Khan would don his much-loved spy avatar intiger 3. Aamir Khan, meanwhile, would finally unveil the much-talked-about film, Laal SinghChaddha, to the spectators. However, the other major players also have exciting releases that can be the biggest potential earners, be it Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Where Bachchan pandey, or Ajay DevgnMaidaan, by Ranbir Kapoorshamshera, by Ranveer SinghCircus, Tiger ShroffHeropanti2, etc

We asked trade experts to share their opinion. Business analyst Atul Mohan said: Aamir Khan has a very ambitious film,Laal Singh Chaddha, ready to be released.Pathanewill be released in 2022. It also generated buzz due to the presence of Shah Rukh Khans and also because it is a two hero film as it also stars John Abraham, along with Deepika Padukone. It’s being directed by Yash Raj Films and as a result, it’s going to be a well-wrapped fare. The same factors are also there for Salman Khan-starring tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The people involved in these films are very confident. Those in the Salmans camp say thattiger 3will be his biggest gain. Likewise, those in the Aamirs camp predict thatLaal Singh Chaddhawill be a record success. Those of Shah Rukh Khans team feel the same aboutPathane.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​had a different opinion, I don’t deny the Khans contribution to the industry. Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir contributed hugely to box office receipts. However, measuring the strength of the industry solely on the strengths of the Khans is unfair. There have been plenty of examples of movies becoming the biggest hits, even without the Khans.Sooryavanshidid not feature Khan and the same goes forTanhaji the Unsung Warrior. Even the highest grossing Hindi film in the domestic market isBaahubali 2 The Conclusion, which is a non-Khan and also a non-Hindi movie! Conversely, there have been instances where Khan’s films have also struggled at the box office, whetherHindostan thugs(2018) or Zero (2018) orRace3(2018) orTubular lamp(2017).

Film Exhibitor and Distributor Akshaye Rathi said in agreement, “It’s hard to really guess which one will be the most profitable for the simple reason that besides the fantastic films that the Khans are making, there are other films just also fantastic directed by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor etc. In fact, the greatest Hindi movie might beRRR, led by two gentlemen from the south, namely Jr NTR and Ram Charan. I really hope everyone outdoes themselves as the last 1 years have been quite upsetting and damaging. We need more and more films to be played, not only by men but also by actresses. There are quite a few releases that rely on the strengths of their lead actresses, Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut, etc. I really hope that even these films will work very well.

Will bePathaneandtiger 3to arrive at the cinema in 2022?

Taran Adarsh ​​also recalled, RegardingPathaneandtiger 3are affected, there is no clarity on release dates yet. Shah Rukh has faced personal issues and also due to rising Covid-19 cases, shootings have stopped or schedules have gone haywire.

Film producer and business analyst Girish Johar had similar views. Khan’s only release to take place in 2022, so far, is starring Aamir Khan.Laal Singh Chaddha. Yash Raj Films already has biggies from their 2020 slate awaiting a theatrical release likePrithviraj,Jayeshbhai Jordaarandshamshera. Ideally they won’t rush and slack offPathaneandtiger 3as both are big-budget artists.

Taran Adarsh, however, added, As we goPathaneandtiger 3released in theaters, the hype is and will be very huge. Therefore, both films will take huge openings. Aamir KhanLaalSingh Chaddhais scheduled for this year, April 14 or possibly later. It’s delivered solid content in the past, but whether it’ll be the highest-grossing film or whether it’ll be a middling success is something only time will tell.

Can a movie exceed the Rs. 250 and 300 crore mark?

Exactly a year ago, the industry was still ravaged by the pandemic and not a single big movie had been released in the post-Covid era. The trade wondered if a film would be able to cross even the rupees. 100 crore mark at the counter. However, the industry got a boost like Sooryavanshi managed to raise Rs. 196 crores.Spider-Man: No Coming Homeentered the Rs. 200 crore club. SamePushpa: The Ascension Part 01did exceptionally well.

In such a scenario, the trade is convinced that a film can earn Rs. 250 or 300 crores, like in the pre-pandemic era. Atul Mohan said: It is quite possible.Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Returning HomeandPushpa: The Ascension Part 01s successes have proven that if the content is paisa vasol, then people are ready to come. In fact, they’ll be willing to shell out the cash, even if the ticket prices are astronomical.

Taran Adarsh ​​also agreed and added that the movie has to be an all-around performer to break records, you can’t rule out Rs. 250 or 300 crore bigger. Remember howPushpa: The Ascension Part 01started? There were no adequate screens and promotion was negligible. It opened at Rs. 3 crores. Did anyone expect it to cross Rs. 80 crores? Such a trend is rare, even more so in the pandemic. Content must work. Plus, entertainment will never go out of style.Hamare yahan jopseudo-intellectualsheyFrom Bandra to Versovawow,unko yeh aaina dikhana chahiye.

The pandemic is still not gone and yet Taran Adarsh ​​is confident that the Rs. 300 crore mark is within reach. He sarcastically remarked, One director in particular complained that the pandemic has affected his film. With all due respect, the director must know that the pandemic was very unfair because it only targeted his film and notSpider-Man: No Coming HomeandPushpa: The Ascension Part 01!

Girish Johar had a slightly different opinion as he was of the opinion, it will happen but not in the immediate future. The biggies backlog is pretty huge. Previously, there wouldn’t be a major release two or three weeks after a biggie hit theaters.Baahubali 2 The Conclusionhad this advantage. The film was loved by audiences; they wanted to see the movie again, and they did. Now there will be a rush of releases almost every week. So even if audiences thoroughly enjoy a film likeRRR, in the following weeks, they will have the opportunity to watchPrithvirajWhereAttackWhereGangubai Kathiawadi. Ticket prices, on the other hand, are exorbitant. Unless the content is out of this world, audiences would likely want to spend a lot on newer content and not a movie they’ve already seen. Thus, the opportunity for repeat viewing is not there. Moreover, the audience has now understood that in 4-5 weeks a movie will be released on OTT. This kills repeated viewing to a large extent. And a movie cannot go beyond Rs.250-300 crore without getting a repeat audience.

