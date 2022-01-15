Portraits of 9 Bollywood celebrities from the 90s with their partners, make it romantic





Brilio.net – Popularity bollywood movie in the country cannot be separated from the role of actors and actresses who often reap praise. With all their charm and talent, their presence is able to enliven the story of the film in which they starred. It is therefore not surprising that these actors and actresses have a lot of fans. Till now, they still maintain their existence in the Bollywood industry. Not only famous for their accomplishments, these artists have a life partner everyone dreams of. Behind their success, it turns out there’s a partner who’s always supportive. Bollywood artists have been in the house for a long time and so far they are still romantic. So what did Bollywood celebrities portray in the 90s look like with their partners? Reported brilio.net from various sources, Friday (1/14), the following is a portrait of 9 Bollywood Celebrities 90s era with a couple. YOU MIGHT LIKE THIS 1. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor officially got married in 2012. In their 10th year of marriage, they are still as romantic as newlyweds. Photo: Instagram / arekareenakhaporkhan 2. Although Preity Zinta’s husband is not an actor, their complicity is always in the spotlight on camera. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough officially married in 2016. photo: Instagram/@realpz 3. The unit of Jimmy Shergill and his wife, Priyanka Puri, is rarely on display. But the relationship between the two remains so romantic during the 21 years of their marriage. photo: indiantoday.com 4. Aishwarya Rai is happy with Abhishek Bachchan. Their household is also far from oblique gossip since they married in 2007. photo: Instagram / @ishwaryaraibachchan_arb 5. After being swept away by rumors of an illicit relationship with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra is now very happy to be the wife of Hollywood actor Nick Jonas since 2018. The two have always been intimate in public. Photo: Instagram / @priyankachopra 6. Rani Mukerji officially married Aditya Chopra, a famous Bollywood director in 2014. Their household is also very far from bad gossip. photo: Instagram/@ranimukherjeeefp 7. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja officially got married in 2018. At that time, their wedding was the most luxurious. Now, the intimate portrait of the two is often shared on their respective social media accounts. photo: Instagram/@sonamkapoor 8. Having built a house for 22 years, the romance between Kajol and Ajay Devgan never ends. photo: Instagram/@kajol 9. Shah Rukh Khan remains romantic and intimate with his wife, Gauri Khan. The age of their marriage is also very durable, namely 31 years. photo: Instagram/@gaurikhan (brl/tin)

