What would it be without Instagram? Probably laughing at the jokes when they were originally hacked on Twitter 3 weeks before moving from Instagram to Facebook. Since we’re already talking about Instagram, we’ve all had phases in life where we’ve written totally irrelevant quotes for unrelated photos. Sadly, a lot of Bollywood has yet to find a path for this phase.

1. Vicky bhai, blue nahi hai you?

2. Mermaids can’t walk on sand. That’s kind of the main problem with being half fish.

3. Every legend of Amitabh Bachan is legendary but my god I have no idea what that is supposed to mean.

4. Wait? What? Why, Ameesha Patel, why? It is cold.

5. Yeah, nobody believes Dhanush said that.

6. Look, the caption makes sense, the whole message is just weird, like watching a dance video without the music.

7. The now-deleted post made Kangana say some crazy bullshit.

8. We understand that you’re promoting a movie, among other things, but my god, at least be subtle.

9. How much of this is gender fluid?

10. You can’t just say Mood and post unrelated bullshit!

During this article, I realized that Indian celebrities don’t necessarily post bad captions, they just have nothing to do with the image most of the time. It’s the whole article that freaks you out.