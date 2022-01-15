Entertainment
Hema Malini does pongal at home while Esha Deol carries on the family tradition, reacts Dharmendra. Watch | Bollywood
Hema Malini celebrated the Pongal harvest festival with her family on Friday and shared glimpses of the festivities on Instagram. As part of the celebrations, the Hema prepared pongal (rice and lentil porridge) – traditionally prepared during the festival – on Friday.
Celebrated Pongal with family today. Here I do pongal at home, she captioned her photos of the kitchen, in which she could be seen posing for the camera. Hema also flashed a smile as she checked out the freshly prepared dish.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s eldest daughter, actress Esha Deol, also shared clips from her Pongal celebrations at home. Like her mother, she also prepared the traditional dish for her family, especially for her daughters Radhya and Miraya. Esha shared a video of herself having fun in the kitchen while she could also be seen spending time with her daughters. Dharmendra wished her in the comments section, writing, “Happy Pongal”, to which Esha returned the favor.
As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan. I always make pongal at home for my family (a tradition I learned from my grandmother) the soft pongal is a favorite of my kids and we all love to shout the pongal polgalo together while it’s cooked” , she wrote and for her fans, she added: I send you and your loved ones warm wishes. Stay blessed.
Hema Malini and Dharmendra are also parents to daughter Ahana Deol. Dharmendra often shares glimpses of his life at his farm in Lonavala, where he currently lives. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi.
Read also : Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister comparing smooth roads to her cheeks: I don’t think it’s in good taste
Esha Deol entered Bollywood with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and starred in films such as Yuva, Shaadi No 1, Ankahee and Just Married among others.
