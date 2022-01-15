Why Season 7 Isn’t Coming

After six seasons , the epic sci-fi series The extent has ended. The groundbreaking nine-book series written by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James SA Corey) was ambitious enough on the page, but translating those pages to the screen is slightly miraculous.

Back when the show was still on the SyFy channel in 2017, the writers said Reverse they hoped people would view the series as the sci-fi version of War and peace.

And if you’ve seen the latest Babylons Ashes episode, you know that boast is pretty accurate. Here’s how the show ends, why there won’t be a season 7, what the cast says about the ending, and what to read next if you want even more Scope. Spoilers ahead for The extent Season 6.

Holden (Steven Strait) tries to unravel the aftermath of the explosive Scope The series finale. Amazon Studios

How it works The extent End of season 6?

The greatest conflict of The extent Season 6 is mostly about various combined Earth, Mars, and Belt forces battling Marco (Keon Alexander) and the dangerous Free Navy for control of the rings (wormholes that allow rapid passage through space).

In the final episode, Babylons Ashes (named after the sixth novel in the series), the crew of the Rocinante decides to intentionally trigger the awareness of the Entities that live in the Ring, aliens that have been in some sort of hibernation. To do this, a massive overload of a ship is required, which essentially results in the absorption/destruction of Marco and his Free Navy forever.

Essentially, the final The extent makes the defeat of Marco and the Free Navy the end of the whole series. This more or less corresponds to the basic structure of the novel Ashes of Babylon, in which Marco and the Free Navy cease to exist. After that, Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) holds some kind of peace treaty with all the different factions in the solar system, establishing a united guild the Independent Transport Union to regulate traffic through the rings. As in the book, Avasarala appoints Holden (Steven Strait) to lead this new organization.

Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) is furious with Holden (Steven Strait) for faking her but agrees to the new peace deal anyway. Amazon Studios

Because the character of Drummer (Cara Gee) is significantly different in the series than she is in the books, this negation goes differently in the series than in the sixth book. In the book, Holden appoints Michio Pa’s character to lead the transportation union. But in the series, he accepts the job… at the beginning!

It sounds like a deviation from the books, but it really isn’t. Holden accepts the position of president, appoints Drummer vice-president of the Union and, during his acceptance speech, resigns at once, giving Drummer the position of president. This gesture of faith seals the peace agreement between the Belt and the inner planets. It looks like a major departure from the books at first, but because Drummer is a pseudo-parallel to Michio Pa from the books, it actually ends up almost the same.

Naomi (Dominique Tipper) and Holden (Steven Strait) get off to a pretty comfortable start. Amazon Studios

Scopes happy ending

In one look, the Scope The series finale gives the tumultuous series sometimes referred to as Game of Thrones in space what seems like a happy ending. From the start, it was unclear how the show would manage to adapt the majority of the books, and after the show was canceled by the SyFy channel after season 3, it felt like there was certainly not that the show would go on at all. After Amazon picked up the series in season 4, the show has gained a second life, and now with the conclusion of season 6, it gives longtime fans a fairly clear and conclusive ending with very few dangling strings.

Talk to Reverse, Holden actor Steven Strait said doing season 6 was a relief because the cast and crew were able to finish the story we’ve been working on for so long. Strait also feels the show stuck the landing and creatively gives the show the send off it deserves.

Dominique Tipper, who plays Naomi, specifically felt like the end of the series vindicated the much maligned humans who live in the asteroid belt, the Belters, but showing in the end, the Belters share power with the insides, those of the inner planets like Mars and Earth.

I think that’s what the Belters deserve, Tipper said. And I think that’s what the fans deserve. That’s what we always seek as human beings, there’s always a little bit of hope in all the darkness. And I love that we ended on that because I think it’s true to real life. Sometimes it’s hard to remember that it exists. And I’m glad we ended on this message, rather than any other.

Clarissa (Nadine Nicole) and Amos (Wes Chatham) in season 5. Amazon Studios

Wes Chatham and Nadine Nicole Amos and Clarissa respectively agree with their castmates, however, they also reflect that the series ending is bittersweet.

It’s the first time I’ve had a role of this size and caliber,” says Nicole, adding that she feels the depth of the characters and the story will hopefully touch people for a long time. . As artists, our goal is to make a difference in the way stories are told by allowing people to live vicariously through these characters and reflecting life on them to feel more heard or understood.

Thinking about the show’s legacy, Chatham adds that while he’s known for playing fan-favorite Amos in 20 years, he’s totally cool with it.

Man, if people remembered me, in 20 years I would feel honored and blessed, he says. It would mean that the things that have moved me in my life are the things the fans have seen. If what I connect to in my work was the thing people still think about and talk about, I would feel honored and happy.

More adventures for the crew? Amazon Studios

What about The extent Season 7 and the other books?

Although The extent The season 6 finale presents a clear ending to the TV series, Holden outlines some details in the final scene: many more ships are going through the rings now, piracy will happen more often, and some aspects of the protomolecule are still unclear . . Because Naomi, Amos, Clarissa, Bobbie (Frankie Adams) and Holden are all on the Rocinante together at the end, you could say the episode suggests there could be a lot more seasons to come.

However, there is no reason to believe The extent Season 7 will happen for two big reasons.

First, co-writer Daniel Abraham said in 2020 that season 6 was the end of the series. We adapt a story to a place where there’s a graceful place to pause and give a satisfying ending to the story we started in Season 1, Abraham says. In more recent interviews, he’s been open to the idea that more seasons might happen, recently declaring, As we always say, there are still three books!

However, in the novels after the events of Ashes of Babylon, the next book Persepolis Uprising takes place about 30 years later. So if there was a Scope Season 7 would likely be a whole new series with several new characters, while existing characters would likely be relegated to cameos and much older than they are now.

It’s not impossible, of course. A kind of limit Scope the sequel series could happen on Amazon or elsewhere. But from now on, this journey is over. The extent, as we know it on TV, has come to an end. And if you’ve seen the finale, then you know the cast was right: they came out on top.