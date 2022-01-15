Entertainment
Who is Dileep, actor charged in 2017 Malayalam actress assault case
Dileep was the eighth defendant in the actress’ assault case in 2017. A few days ago a new FIR was filed against the popular Malayalam actor after audio clips of him and his men allegedly threatened to hurt the police. In the new FIR, Dileep is named first accused. Following this, Dileep applied for early bail, which was heard in court today, January 14. The judge postponed the hearing until January 17 and prevented the police from arresting him until then.
Now that Dileep is back in the news, let’s recount how he got into movies and became one of the most influential people in the industry and in Kerala.
WHO IS DILEEP?
Dileep was born as Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan to Padmanabhan Pillai and Sarojam. He has a brother, Anoop, and a sister, Sabhitha. During his college years, Dileep was interested in mimicry. He teamed up with his friend Nadirshah and worked on an Onam-based audio cassette, De Maveli Kombathu. The tape catapulted them to fame and helped them enter the Malayalam film industry.
FIRST YEARS
In the 80s, Dileep began his career as a mimicry artist, which performed in Asianet’s Comicola. Due to his interest in movies, he entered the industry as an assistant filmmaker and worked with director Kamal. While he was an assistant director, he did small roles. In the 1994 film Manathe Kottaram he played a character named Dileep, which later became his screen name.
After playing supporting roles for several years, Dileep was cast as the hero in Punjabi House, which now enjoys cult status.
DILEEP – THE HERO
After the success of Punjabi House, Dileep headlined several films, such as Mister Bulter, Darling Darling, Joker, Thenkasipattanum, Ee Parakkum Thalika and Kuberan.
Soon he became one of the most sought after actors in Mollywood. For his performance as Kunjan in Kujikoonan, he won the Kerala State Film Special Jury Award. The same year, he performed the role of thief Madhavan in the iconic Meesa Madhavan. In 2002, Dileep’s fame multiplied. He set up his production company, Graand Production, and released CID Moosa in 2003, which became one of the best films of his career.
Till 2009, Dileep acted in many films in Malayalam and Telugu film industries, all of which were well received.
In 2010, Dileep and Siddique teamed up for Bodyguard, which was later remade in Tamil as Kaavalan, starring Vijay, and in Hindi as Bodyguard, starring Salman Khan, both in 2011. He also featured Nivin Pauly at his production company, Malarvaadi Arts Club. It was a monumental year for Dileep as he starred in his 100th film, titled Kaaryasthan.
He then acted in films like Spanish Masala, Sound Thoma, Avatharam, Ivan Maryadaraman, Life of Josutty, Welcome to Central Jail, Ramaleela and Kammarasambahavam.
DILEEP’S PERSONAL LIFE
Dileep married Manju Warrier in 1998 and the couple divorced in 2015. They have a daughter named Meenakshi. After their divorce, Dileep married actress Kavya Madhavan in 2016. Their daughter was born in 2018.
DILEEP CHARGED IN ACTRESS ASSAULT CASE IN 2017
In 2017, a popular Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car. The attack was recorded on a camera. The actress filed a complaint against the conspirators. Dileep was charged in the case and was questioned by Kerala Police. On July 17, he was arrested for alleged conspiracy and spent over 80 days in jail.
As the trial drew to a close, Director Balachandra Kumar accused Dileep and his men of planning an attack on the investigators. His explosive revelations and leaked audio clips have once again drawn attention to Dileep. Dileep, his brother Anoop and his brother-in-law Sooraj, along with three other people, were arrested for allegedly plotting and threatening investigators.
On January 10, 2022, the survivor took to Instagram to break her silence for the first time. She wrote to the Kerala government regarding the case. The trial has now been extended for six months.
SEE ALSO | Kerala HC stops cops from arresting actor Dileep in 2017 assault case until Tuesday
