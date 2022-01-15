10 Actors Who Should Play Doctor Doom In The MCU, According To Reddit

Doctor Doom is an iconic comic book character that fans are dying to see finally done justice when he enters the MCU. Although very little is known about when he will be seen on the big screen again, many fans are expecting him to show up sometime next year.The Fantastic Fourto restart.

As of now, Marvel has yet to announce any of its cast members for the film, leading many fans to take to social media platforms such as Reddit to voice their own opinions as to who should play them. classic characters, including the villainous Doom.

Jaime Bell





Reddit user aagaash2001pulls out all the stops in their claim that Jamie Bell should be the next actor to take on the role of Doctor Doom, writing that “he deserves a lot more credit for his work” and citing his performances inRocketmanandThe Adventures of Tintinproof of the talent of the actor.

Bell is certainly a talented actor and no stranger to superhero movies. It wouldn’t even be Bell’s first Fantastic Four-based film, as he played Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the 2015 reboot.Fantastic. Getting Bell to play the villain in this movie could be a bit of meta humor for Marvel Studios and a redeeming role for the actor himself.

Patrick Warburton





Not all of the choices for the villainous dictator are obvious selections. EditorDrHypestercommented under an article suggesting several potential Doctor Doom actors: “Patrick Warburton as Dr Doom would thrill me to no end.”





Patrick Warburton is a character actor best known for his distinctive voice, which many fans may recognize fromfamily guy,The Emperor’s New Routine, andThe bee movie, among many other things. While more of a comedic choice for the normally quite serious villain, it could turn out to be the quirky decision that sets the MCU’s Doom apart from all other interpretations of the character.

Timothy Olyphant





Another Reddit user by the handful ofof lifesuggests Timothy Olyphant for the role of Victor von Doom. They write, “I’m all for seeing Timothy Olyphant. I think he could do it, have some swagger and be a menace under that mask.”





Olyphant is certainly a talented enough actor to pull off such a suave yet menacing villain. He also has quite a bit of experience working under a mask, as seen when he starred in the second season ofThe Mandalorian, though his helmet eventually came off for this episode. Nonetheless, Olyphant would certainly make waves if chosen to be the next Doctor Doom.

Luke Evans





DGeneration™suggested Luke Evans for the role, stating that they “liked the idea of ​​Doom being played by an actor with serious stage experience”. Evans, of course, is an experienced actor both on stage and on screen, making him a pretty dynamic choice to play the often theatrical Doom.





Luke Evans could indeed be a great choice, especially if Doom ends up getting its Disney+ spinoff. The actor also has experience playing the villain, perhaps the most famous in live action.The beauty and the Beastremake, where he played the villainous Gaston. This role just might help prepare him for the far more evil Doctor Doom.

Colman Domingo





BigBear Chainsawmade a strong case for Colman Domingo being cast as Doctor Doom, stating that “he’s an incredible actor with the right height for the role (6″2), and one of the most menacing natural voices in ‘Hollywood.’

Domingo is perhaps best known for his role in AMC’sFear the living dead as Victor Strand is too smart for his own good, where he shows just how unsavory a character he can play. Domingo would certainly be terrific in the more sinister facets of Doom.





Javier Bardem





Reddit userwin_the_wonderboywrote “I think you need someone who could credibly pull off the character[European]roots…and also has the presence of a king. As such, they’re throwing Javier Bardem’s name into the ring for potential Doom cast members.

Bardem is no stranger to playing over-the-top villains, with his turn incelestial fallcementing his status as one of the great villainous actors of all time. And, as the Redditor above points out, he hails from Europe, which is also true for fans of comic book characters hoping he’ll play.

Werner Herzog





TheWaylandCyclemakes an incredibly interesting case that Doom should be treated the same as Darth Vader, with one actor filling out the costume while another provides an intimidating voiceover. They suggest German filmmaker Werner Herzog, stating that “he’s as close to the character of Doom as you can get outside of the insane asylums”.

Herzog certainly has the scary voice to pull off such an intimidating character, and has shown himself willing to take on more popular media projects, likeThe Mandalorian, unlike his generally more high-profile films. And, as the Redditor expands on his article, he has the exact attributes one would find in the perfect adaptation of Doctor Doom.

Adam Driver





EditorWhistlarwrites that “Adam Driver could be an interesting choice” for the villainous Latvian dictator. They go on to joke that the rest of the Fantastic Four should be made up ofstar warsthe actors of the sequel also.

All joking aside, Adam Driver could be the perfect choice to play Doctor Doom. As a former member of the military, Driver has the physique to pull off a more physically imposing version of the character. And, given his fan-favorite turn as Kylo Ren in thestar warsfranchise, he is used to playing unstable megalomaniacs.

Viggo Mortensen





Some want the actors best known for playing iconic heroes to take on this emphatically evil role, with some suggestion from Peter Jacksonthe Lord of the Ringsmovies taking the internet by storm.” Someone suggested Viggo Mortensen [to play Doctor Doom]“wrote the Reddit userKingKosmo92, “and that would be awesome.”

Mortensen certainly has the acting experience to prove his worth playing Victor von Doom, with his turn of Aragorn in thethe Lord of the Ringsfilms which have earned him multiple awards. The actor also has a regal aura about him, which would lend itself perfectly to playing the dictator of an Eastern European nation, as is the case with Doom in the comics.

Cillian Murphy





Perhaps the most common online choice for the next Doctor Doom actor is Cillian Murphy. Above a post with compelling fan art of the actor in the iconic Doom outfit, RedditorARquantumincludes a comment stating that Murphy “would be terrific as a sophisticated evil genius”.

Cillian Murphy is known for works likeDunkirk,28 days later,youQuiet Place Part II, all of which prove his artistic malleability. He’s also no stranger to playing comic book villains, as his long working relationship with director Christopher Nolan saw him play Batman villain Scarecrow in all three movies in the series. Black Knight trilogy. There’s no doubt that Murphy would make a compelling Doctor Doom, leaving fans to wonder if he will indeed be the next man to take on the role.

