Nathalie Baye: Downton Abbey actress who was once married to famous rock star Johnny Hallyday





In just over two months, the cast of Downton Abbey will return to our screens. Downton Abbey: A New Era hits cinemas around the world towards the end of March and sees us reunited with some of our favorite actors, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Dame Maggie Smith. A number of new faces will also join the cast, including Dominic West and Laura Haddock. READ MORE: Dominic West: Downton Abbey actor married to an Irish aristocrat and living in a castle With part of the new film set to be in France, following the reveal in the trailer that dowager Violet Crawley has inherited a house there, it’s perhaps no surprise that the new film will set featuring a famous French movie star. Nathalie Baye should appear in the film. The name of her character is not yet known, however it would not be too surprising if she had something to do with the property of the south of France. The 73-year-old starred in numerous French and international films during a long career that began in 1970.



Although she didn't appear in many of the films that British moviegoers would have seen, in 2002 she played Paula Abagnale in Steven Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can. In her native France, she was also one half of one of the biggest celebrity couples of the 1980s. From 1982 to 1986, Baye was married to French rock and roll and pop star Johnny Hallyday. Real name Jean-Philippe Leo Smet, Hallyday, who was influenced by Elvis Presley, was massively popular in France and is one of the best-selling artists of all time. In total, he released 79 albums over a 57-year career, singing over 1,150 songs. His death in 2017 at the age of 74 sparked mourning across France with some 900,000 people on the streets of Paris to watch his body being taken to his funeral service. Baye never remarried after Hallyday, but the French singer married three times thereafter, including twice to the same woman. The Downton Abbey sequel film, which was partly shot at Highclere Castle at the tip of Hampshire, will be released in England on March 18.

