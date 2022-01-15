Entertainment
Transformania’ with this new Instagram filter
I can say that my childhood would have been incomplete without the Hotel Tanzania franchise. The monsters of said Hotel Transylvania have become part of my life, and also my virtual friends. The character of Count Dracula showed me that there is a good side in all of us even if the world is afraid that you are bad. The way he cared for his daughter Mavis showed me what true love is, and Mavis’ love affair with Johnny proved that love can happen to us in the strangest places. Just talking about it puts me in a state of nostalgia and now I’m ready to take one last ride with all these characters as the fourth and final film in the franchise, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, released yesterday (January 14) worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.
Check out the movie trailer:
The final episode is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, and it features the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Join Blinkoff. In Transformanie, Dracula and Johnny, who have transformed into a human and a monster respectively, team up to find a way to South America, so they can return to their original state before their changes become permanent.
However, it’s not just Hollywood that’s celebrating the arrival of Hotel Transylvania: Transformania as even hindi film industry took over Transformanie fever with the movie’s cool new filter on Instagram.
Let’s see how Bollywood celebrities are participating in the Transformania craze:
Kareena Kapoor Khan
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a cuter freak than Kareena, and with two young Taimur and I h at home, the actress is ready to enjoy her family’s favorite movie franchise. And since she says Taimur is her little monster, I can imagine Kareena would have her perfect competition in terms of cuteness with that little munchkin around.
Karisma Kapoor
Taking Kareenas recommendation, even sister Karisma has tried this amazing filter and I have to say these siblings just have my heart set on it. As a mother of two, Karisma has a relationship and connection with the Hotel Tanzania movies and I’m sure it will be a riot for them all to watch the latest episode of the series together.
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna never fails to make me laugh with his deeds, but seeing him turn his kids into these cute little monsters using this amazing filter, has to be one of the sweetest things on the internet today. The family already has their weekend with the movies coming out now.
Teejay Sidhu
Make way for the cutest mother-daughter duo in town as Teejay and bella are here to steal our hearts. The way Bella said, Mommy see, I’m a freak, has all my heart. His excitement even increased mine to see the movie as soon as possible.
Mira Kapoor
The way Mira says she feels like Johnny all the time, as the only human among the monsters at home, just cracks me up. But using this filter, the cool mother of two fits right in. With an abundance of kindness at home with Micha and Zain, Mira has just added some with this video. Shahid Kapoor is indeed a lucky man.
This incredible filter and the excitement of all our Bollywood celebrities only increased my curiosity to see Hotel Transylvania: Tanzania. And now I don’t have to wait any longer since the film is already streaming on Amazon Prime Video. I prepare my popcorn and I suggest you do the same.
