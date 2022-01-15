Farhan Akhtar and Shibani will have a court wedding on THIS date

Bombay: In Bollywood, it’s baaja baaraat group time for our celebrities. After Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, it looks like fans will get to see a few more star couples get married. Rumors are rife that filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has decided to marry his sweetheart Shibani Dandekar. According to reports, the couple will have a registered marriage which will take place next month.
Farhan Akhtar, wedding of Shibani Dandekar
The ace of Bollywood photography Viral Bhayani shared the news on his page with information reading: New marriage rumors on #farhanakhtar and #shibanidandekar They would register their marriage on February 21. So far, the couple has not provided any clarification or released any statement.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the couple confirmed the wedding. “Marriage was on the cards for both of them as they have been in love for a very long time now. They have been discussing wedding plans for a while now and have finally decided to take it to the next level. On February 21, their relationship will take a new turn. , as they take formal vows to be partners for life,” the source said.
Their dating timeline
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. They are often seen spending quality time together and have also been spotted together at various events. Their Instagram posts talk about the bond they share with each other.
Farhan was previously married to famous hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters – Shakya and Akira.
Farhan Akhtar’s last project was Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He will then direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the main roles.
