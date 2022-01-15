Shanaya Kapoor shares photos of herself enjoying the sun, dad Sanjay Kapoor marvels at those abs | Bollywood





Shanaya Kapoor seems to be missing the sun. The 22-year-old took to her Instagram on Saturday morning, sharing photos of herself enjoying the golden sunlight. The photos, and in particular Shanaya’s toned physique, have drawn praise from many of her friends and family. Photos Shanaya posted to her Instagram feed show her in a crop top and denim shorts – she strikes various poses next to a wooden pole. “Can we bring the sun back please? It’s a little chilly,” she captioned the post along with several emojis. The photo drew several reactions from fans, but the most striking came from Shanaya’s father, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who praised her fitness. “Those abs,” he commented with love truck emojis. Shanaya’s best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan also reacted to the album. “Damn bro,” Ananya wrote while Suhana commented, “Wow I love you.” Shanaya comes from a film family with her father Sanjay, uncle Anil Kapoor and several of her cousins ​​being actors. She herself will soon be making her Bollywood debut. Reports have claimed she will be cast by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in their upcoming romantic comedy Dono Mile Iss Tarah. The film, which stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada, was released in November 2021. Sanjay had taken to social media to congratulate Shanaya on her first day of shooting for the film late last year. A fresh start, so proud of you, work hard, focus, this is just the beginning, the sky is the limit,” he posted on Instagram. Read also : Maheep Kapoor shares photos with his son Jahaan Kapoor, Boney Kapoor reacts Last year, speaking to IB Times, Sanjay spoke about Shanaya’s debut in Bollywood. Well, she signed a movie. Her journey has only just begun, when you talk to her I think she’ll be the best person to answer any questions about herself, he had said.

