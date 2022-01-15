Connect with us

Entertainment

5 Poorest Bollywood Actors and Actresses in India

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 


Before we start listing the poorest artists in India, we must realize that there is no easy path to success. Many artists started their journey from scratch and went on to achieve great success through love, support, fame, money, and fans.

However, at some point, they have to accept that the fame they receive cannot last long and that fans can leave at any time so poverty is inevitable.

So, here is the list of Bollywood artists who are among the poorest artists in India.

1. Parveen Babi

From Famous and Wealthy, These 5 Bollywood Artists Became India's Poorestwww.zoomtventertainment.com/

Parveen Babi’s name entered the ranks of the highest paid entertainers of her time. This Bollywood star became a sex symbol in the 1970s. He managed to steal the hearts of fans thanks to his appearance in numerous films.

However, the name Parveen Babi that had been hailed in her youth must have languished in the days that approached her death. Parveen suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and died in her own apartment in the Mumbai area. His death was only known after three days when he breathed for the last time. Parveen is found by her manager who calls the police to break down the door to her apartment.

2. Bhagwan Dada

From Famous and Wealthy, These 5 Bollywood Artists Became India's Poorestwww.thequint.com

Bhagwan Abhaji Palav or better known as Bhagwan Dada, is an actor and director famous for his films Albela. In 1949, Bhagwan Dada managed to make India’s first horror film Bhedi Bungla. As a director, Bhagwan Dada had hung real banknotes on a tree to show the rain of money.

However, the movies Jhamela and Labels led to career ruin. This actor was forced to sell his 25-room house and seven vehicles. In the days leading up to his death, the people who accompanied him when he succeeded disappeared. In 2002, Bhagwan Dada breathed his last at the age of 89.

3. AK Hangal

From Famous and Wealthy, These 5 Bollywood Artists Became India's Poorestwikipedia.org/wiki/A._K._Hangal

Avtar Kishan Hangal was one of India’s freedom fighters from 1929 to 1947. He started his foray into acting from 1936 to 2005. A year later, the Indian government awarded him the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Hindi cinema.

After ceasing to act, AK Hangal experienced serious financial and health problems. On the day of his death, not a single big name from the film industry appeared to accompany his cremation process. The 97-year-old passed away at Asha Parekh Hospital in Vile Parle.

4. Paradise Kiran

From Famous and Wealthy, These 5 Bollywood Artists Became India's Poorestwww.dtnext.in

Raj Kiran is an Indian actor who got his start in the acting world through films Kaagaz Ki Nao in 1975. Raj Kiran reached the height of his career in the 1980s playing in Basera and Arthur. As a result, Raj Kiran disappeared for a long time, he was even declared dead by his relatives.

However, Rishi Kapoor who is opposite Raj Kiran in the film Karz, keep looking for it. In 2010, his search paid off, Raj Kiran was found in a mental hospital in Atlanta with medical problems and paid for all of his own treatment by working at the facility.

5. Meena Kumari

From Famous and Wealthy, These 5 Bollywood Artists Became India's Poorestbollywoodtrendy.com

Nicknamed “Queen of Tragedy”, Meena Kumari is a multi-talented actress. In 1951, Meena Kumari was involved in an accident that forced her to stay in hospital for several months. During the treatment period, Meena was accompanied by Kamal Amrohi who later became her husband.

Married life is filled with violence, making him decide to divorce. Although her husband denied the information, six witnesses said that Meena Kumari had suffered violence.

At the peak of her career, Meena Kumari struggled with depression, alcohol addiction and bankruptcy. Meena was also diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and did not have enough money for hospital costs until the end of her life.

This is a list of Bollywood artists who were rich then became poor. Various factors have brought them to the abyss of poverty, however, the most painful thing is when their hard work and hard work is slowly forgotten.

Also Read: Success But No Friends, These Are The 10 Most Arrogant Artists In Bollywood

Also Read: 10 Richest Bollywood Actors 2021, Shah Rukh Khan Takes Top Spot

Also Read: 10 Richest Actresses In Bollywood 2021, Aishwarya Rai To Top Order

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.popbela.com/career/working-life/aisyah-banowati/awalnya-tenar-dan-kaya-5-artis-bollywood-ini-jadi-termiskin-di-india

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: