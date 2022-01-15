



The infamous relationship of two renowned Bollywood actors, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai, has been talked about due to their hot chemistry and very nasty breakup. When we say naughty, it only indicates the reason for their separation. For the uninitiated, Salman and Aishwarya got into a relationship while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Magnus opus, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Coming back to the topic, the love story of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai ended up becoming Bollywood’s fairy tale as their fans couldn’t help but ship them both. To this day, some fans want to see Salman reunite with Aishwarya for a movie. Well, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s love affair took a very bad turn after rumors that Salman was physically abusing the actress started making the rounds in India. After a while and giving rise to too many controversies, the two then put an end to it in the year 2002. In the same year, during her interview with Times Of India, Aishwarya opened up about her relationship and troubling breakup with ex-beau Salman. She said, Salman and I broke up last March, but he can’t come to terms with that. After we broke up, he would call me and talk about anything. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was related to everyone from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, thankfully without a trace. And I was going to work as if nothing had happened. Speaking to another leading daily, the actress also revealed, “I supported him by enduring his alcoholic misbehavior in its worst stages and in turn I was a victim of his abuse (verbal, physical and emotional), his infidelity and his unworthiness. That’s why, like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him. (quoted according to Pinkvilla) Responding to all these allegations by Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan told a major daily: “No. I never beat her. Anyone can beat me. Any fighter here on the sets can beat me. That’s why people aren’t afraid of me. I get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I banged my head against the wall; I hurt myself everywhere. I can’t hurt anyone else. I only hit Subhash Ghai. Still, I apologized to him the next day. There are times when you lose control. This person hit me with a spoon, almost smashed a plate in my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck. I couldn’t control myself. And see what happened. The next day, I had to go apologize. For more amazing comeback stories, follow Koimoi! Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan photoshopped her left arm in her latest workout pic? Netizens claim it

