Bollywood realist’s raison d’etre: Sikandar Kher

I almost panicked thinking I lost the opportunity to interview when an unexpected call delayed me a few minutes before connecting with actor Sikandar Kher. But the son of actors Kirron and Anupam Kher greets me warmly on the call from his home in Mumbai and immediately puts me at ease. We dive straight into the questions, and when I ask him to walk me through his journey, Kher playfully says, Wow, we don’t have enough time, and laughs.

Effortless poise and calm permeate the personality of Kher, who doesn’t believe in letting success or failure define his identity and is very aware of his privilege, as I find out during our conversation.

How does he react to success and failure? Of course, failure impacts you, we are all human. But I was born comfortable, so the impact probably wasn’t as harsh as it would be on someone who wasn’t born comfortable. They may not have the chance to move on like me without having to worry about where the food will come from, or how am I going to pay the rent, or what should I do to support myself. needs. I have, by the grace of God, received financial support from my parents, and I feel that my heart from inside is the positive thought. I feel bad and bitter, but I don’t let those feelings take over. There is a journey meant and written for me, and here I am, he shares.

Likewise, he says, when success comes, the feeling is amazing. I feel very lucky to be able to do something creative. Yesterday someone said they really like my work, and I was so happy to see that the character I played connected with someone, and I feel like I’ve done my work, he explains. Ram Madhvanis Aarya, a crime thriller series, just wrapped its season 2, but the first season itself made audiences notice Khers’ acting chops. As Daulat, Kher commands that care, respect, and belief in you that he is here, and he is strong enough to meet your expectations. I really like the character I play on the show, and if I had the option of choosing any role on this show, I would always choose Daulat, unless Aarya was male. But the beauty is that Aarya is a woman, and Daulats’ role in her life is superb, and a great role for any actor.

Was he offered the character or did he have a choice? They didn’t offer me anything. I had to test it. I received a call from the casting director, Abhimanyu Ray. He had called me before to test a few ads, and some of them were really bad, so it’s amazing that he called me back to Aarya, (Laughs). But pocketing the role in Aarya Rays was saying because I didn’t know Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. He passed an absolutely wonderful test many times, when the tests are passed, it really depends on how the person passes the test, how well they understand the character, how they feed the lines to you. He got the best of me, and then the script was sent to me, he recalls.

Kher made his debut with Villa Woodstock in 2008, and was also recently seen in the movie with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi. He thinks that he constantly saw himself as an actor and as a person, going through a certain evolution, an evolution that is essential in order to progress.

I keep changing. A big lesson for me, and I’ve heard this phrase phrased in different ways, is that you can’t learn anything from success. It’s the obstacles, barriers and obstacles that really help if you learn from them and overcome them positively. This thought has a lot to do with the way I was raised by my parents, who gave me a lot of confidence in terms of acting, especially my mother, he says, and adds, My mother is brutally honest with me, she always trusted me as an actor. She said whatever you do, do it right, be there. People have different paths, so whatever my background and whatever days I’m feeling down or vague of course, I’m constantly learning.

Speaking of learning and understanding each other, Kher empathizes with today’s youth and feels that times are tougher for them. We didn’t have cell phones at school and the cameras weren’t constantly in our faces. So when we messed up, it wasn’t recorded. Today you wake up in the morning and relive that shame, and so they’re having a lot more trouble than us, and they’ll only become more sensitive and fearful, and with good reason, it’s easy to say that you don’t don’t worry about what people will think. But these things are taught to us from an early age the good and the bad. It’s important to be kind, but it’s not easy to be kind all the time. But never take shit, or put your self-respect at risk because you’ll pass it on to your kids and the next generation, he says. A fairly evolved way of thinking, I agree.

When he was seven-eight, Kher had decided to become an actor because he had always been an extrovert. Plus, it makes a huge difference when you’re born into an industry where everything around you revolves around movies. Even when you go to lunch on Sunday, they talk about movies, and somewhere it seeps into your main mind bhi yeh karunga (I will too), he says.

He went to a few acting workshops when he was 17, then took an acting class, before attending an acting workshop with NSD in Mumbai. There are two workshops, one is on weekends and the second one I did is five days a week for six months. But I’m not trained as an actor, I went there and did these things, but to be very honest, I was doing it to open up, I didn’t really study acting, and some people will say Yeah it shows, he laughs and continues but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

If he weren’t an actor, Kher would have been athletic. I was extremely heavy, even though I represented city and state in many sports. I played basketball, handball and tennis. I really liked sports and I always practiced a sport at some point in my life, until today. In fact, my family on my mother’s side, including my maternal grandmother, is very athletic. My aunt is an Arjuna award winner for badminton and my mother and aunt were doubles partners. So, as they say, it runs in the blood, Kher says.

At the moment, Sikander Kher is busy and scoring goals with many films. I did a movie called Monkey Man with and directed by Dev Patel, and there’s Monica, O My Darling, and both are coming out next year. Currently, I shoot a show, and I finished shooting a film for which I was in Gujarat, says the actor.

2022 is shaping up to be a busy year for Kher. Here’s hoping we see the actor in meatier, performance-driven roles, the ones we know he truly deserves.