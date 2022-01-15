Unlimited music, poetry, quilts at Bowen House | Entertainment

Entertainment
LOGAN Three events are scheduled for the Bowen House, 196 N. Market St., Logan, in the coming month.
Opening at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 will be a quilt exhibit: Flora, Fauna, and Landscape of Southeast Ohio and Central Chile: A Collaborative Project.
Textile Artists of Southeast Ohio (TASO) and a group of textile artists and teachers from Chile came together to create this exhibit which was shared last summer in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The theme of the exhibition focuses on the habitat in which each artist lives and highlights the textile style of each artist. The exhibition will continue to run until 2023, ending in Chille.
The exhibit will be on display at Bowen House until February 2022. Bowen House is open Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, February 12 at 2 p.m., Gwen Corbert will present a poetry reading from her debut book, The Light at the End of the COVID19 Tunnel: Poems to Heal the Heart and Soul, and a cappella love songs.
Corberts’ book will be available for purchase with proceeds going to help underprivileged youth in Hocking County through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and Hocking County United Way.
On Wednesday, February 16 at 7 p.m., Tommy and Saundra OSullivan will return to Bowen House to deliver an intimate evening of traditional Irish folk music.
The couple, from Dingle, Ireland, visit the Bowen House every year on their annual US winter tour. Many of their recordings can be found on YouTube. Their first duo album, Safe Home, was released on both sides of the Atlantic in 2018.
The seats are limited. Tickets are $18 for members, $20 for non-members. Call 7403850344 for reservations. Masks are mandatory for admission.
